Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Infrastructure spending is a climate time bomb; Caltrain releases new, faster schedule thanks to electrification; Desire lines show where people want to walk; More

8:27 AM PDT on August 28, 2024

Photo by Joe Linton

  • Infrastructure spending is a climate time bomb (Transportation 4 America)
  • Federal infrastructure bill is allowing states to build projects that have been in the pipeline for years (Governing)
  • America's highway addition can be broken (Slate)
  • Caltrain releases new schedule with electric service - more frequent, faster (Mountain View Voice)
  • Desire lines: the unofficial pedestrian paths that shape a city (Forbes)
  • SamTrans workers don't strike, but negotiations aren't over (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • Discontinued paper BART tickets put to a new use (SF Gate)
  • UC Berkeley students struggle to find housing (KALW)
  • CA receives $150M federal funding to build EV charging ports, including some hydrogen (LA Times, Sierra Sun Times)
    • And launches $500m program to get school districts to use electric buses (CARB)

