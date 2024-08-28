Wednesday’s Headlines

- Infrastructure spending is a climate time bomb (Transportation 4 America)
- Federal infrastructure bill is allowing states to build projects that have been in the pipeline for years (Governing)
- America's highway addition can be broken (Slate)
- Caltrain releases new schedule with electric service - more frequent, faster (Mountain View Voice)
- Desire lines: the unofficial pedestrian paths that shape a city (Forbes)
- SamTrans workers don't strike, but negotiations aren't over (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- Discontinued paper BART tickets put to a new use (SF Gate)
- UC Berkeley students struggle to find housing (KALW)
- CA receives $150M federal funding to build EV charging ports, including some hydrogen (LA Times, Sierra Sun Times)
- And launches $500m program to get school districts to use electric buses (CARB)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF