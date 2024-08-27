Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Complete Streets bill putters ahead; SF plan to extend Caltrain to downtown progresses; New toll lanes on I-10 in San Berdoo; More

8:30 AM PDT on August 27, 2024

  • Complete Streets bill passes Assembly, in a softer version (Politico)
  • SF plan to extend Caltrain into downtown - and prepare for high-speed rail - moves ahead (Newsweek)
  • New toll lanes on the 10 Fwy in San Bernardino to open this week (Daily Bulletin)
  • Thousands take part in the Coronado Bike the Bay Ride - a rare chance to bike over the Coronado Bridge (ABC10)
  • Parisians are choosing bikes over cars. Will New Yorkers do that too? (New York Times)
  • Using graphics to show how air quality can improve with political will (The Guardian)
  • Newsom won't delay law that creates a buffer zone around oil well, but he axes funding to enforce it (CalMatters)
  • Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities: Seven projects in LA County (Urbanize)
  • Opinion: Reform CEQA instead of just punching holes in it (LA Times)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

