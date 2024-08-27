Tuesday’s Headlines

- Complete Streets bill passes Assembly, in a softer version (Politico)
- SF plan to extend Caltrain into downtown - and prepare for high-speed rail - moves ahead (Newsweek)
- New toll lanes on the 10 Fwy in San Bernardino to open this week (Daily Bulletin)
- Thousands take part in the Coronado Bike the Bay Ride - a rare chance to bike over the Coronado Bridge (ABC10)
- Parisians are choosing bikes over cars. Will New Yorkers do that too? (New York Times)
- Using graphics to show how air quality can improve with political will (The Guardian)
- Newsom won't delay law that creates a buffer zone around oil well, but he axes funding to enforce it (CalMatters)
- Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities: Seven projects in LA County (Urbanize)
- Opinion: Reform CEQA instead of just punching holes in it (LA Times)
