Friday’s Headlines

- LA has a rich public transit history it can as a blueprint for a car-free Olympics (Finance-Commerce)
- SMART to expand electric shuttle service around county (Patch)
- William's trip from Vancouver to Tijuana on public transit: how he did it (Buzzer)
- More San Diegans are using buses and the Trolley (Fox5)
- Santa Rosa plans to lower speed limits on some streets (Press Democrat)
- The impact of grants to make cities more walkable (Planetizen)
- After rejecting a stop sign and a crosswalk, La Jolla rejects just a crosswalk as "too dangerous" (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Protecting bay lands from sea level rise is a complicated business (Knee Deep Times)
- Maybe BART's tunnel into San Jose can provide mud to help restore South Bay marshes (Knee Deep Times)
- Solano Land Trust opens a new park in Fairfield (Times-Herald)
- An in-depth review of the Google Bike (DC Rainmaker)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF