Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

LA's rich transit history is a blueprint for the future; How William traveled from Vancouver to Tijuana on public transit; San Diego transit ridership is rising; More

8:36 AM PDT on August 23, 2024

The Google Bike. Photo from DC Rainmaker

  • LA has a rich public transit history it can as a blueprint for a car-free Olympics (Finance-Commerce)
  • SMART to expand electric shuttle service around county (Patch)
  • William's trip from Vancouver to Tijuana on public transit: how he did it (Buzzer)
  • More San Diegans are using buses and the Trolley (Fox5)
  • Santa Rosa plans to lower speed limits on some streets (Press Democrat)
  • The impact of grants to make cities more walkable (Planetizen)
  • After rejecting a stop sign and a crosswalk, La Jolla rejects just a crosswalk as "too dangerous" (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Protecting bay lands from sea level rise is a complicated business (Knee Deep Times)
    • Maybe BART's tunnel into San Jose can provide mud to help restore South Bay marshes (Knee Deep Times)
  • Solano Land Trust opens a new park in Fairfield (Times-Herald)
  • An in-depth review of the Google Bike (DC Rainmaker)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Events

Who’s Winning What Award? More Details on our September 12 Party.

Get your ticket now!

August 22, 2024
Events

Some Suggestions for Santa Monica as it Plans for its Car-Free Olympics

Santa Monica is well ahead of Los Angeles when it comes to providing multi-modal options. The key will be expanding what is there and just making it easier and faster to get to and ride on the existing bus and rail systems.

August 22, 2024
Streetsblog USATechnology

OMG: Is V2X Finally RTG? NSF!

An automobile trade group working with the federal government wants to install a new technology into every vehicle, smartphone, and highway crossings to make roads safer. What could go wrong? 

August 22, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Metrolink says nay to electrification any time soon; Lots of money going out for transportation projects (highway widenings and some sidewalks); That little water shuttle between Oakland and Alameda is really popular; More

August 22, 2024
See all posts