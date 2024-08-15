Thursday’s Headlines

- Fremont made me a suburbanite (kind of) (Darrell Owens)
- Lowering speeds, improving crosswalks: Santa Rosa looks to improve street safety (The Press Democrat)
- Study: How e-bikes are shifting the transportation landscape (Momentum Mag)
- LA Metro wants riders on its public safety committee (KTLA)
- Fresno's city college offers a shuttle to rural area (ABC30)
- More on plan for a car-free Olympics with potentially lasting effects (SmartCitiesDive, LA Times)
- States are going to need to replace the gas tax (Politico)
- When will new toll lanes open in San Bernardino County? (Daily Bulletin)
- Now they're HONKING: Driverless cars keep waking people up (East Bay Times)
- People think it's annoying to refuel hydrogen cars; wait till they hear about that leakage problem (LA Times)
- CA seeks federal permission to start banning new diesel trucks (CalMatters)
- Are outgoing legislators voting on bills that affect their new employers? (CalMatters)
- Bay Area housing bond removed from ballot (CalMatters, SF Chronicle)
- San Diego might expand its "safe sleeping" sites for unhoused people (San Diego Union Tribune)
- While LA looks to ban RV parking (LA Times)
