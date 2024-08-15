Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

How e-bikes are shifting the transportation landscape; Driverless cars are honking, waking people; The gas tax is going to have be replaced; More

8:51 AM PDT on August 15, 2024

  • Fremont made me a suburbanite (kind of) (Darrell Owens)
  • Lowering speeds, improving crosswalks: Santa Rosa looks to improve street safety (The Press Democrat)
  • Study: How e-bikes are shifting the transportation landscape (Momentum Mag)
  • LA Metro wants riders on its public safety committee (KTLA)
  • Fresno's city college offers a shuttle to rural area (ABC30)
  • More on plan for a car-free Olympics with potentially lasting effects (SmartCitiesDive, LA Times)
  • States are going to need to replace the gas tax (Politico)
  • When will new toll lanes open in San Bernardino County? (Daily Bulletin)
  • Now they're HONKING: Driverless cars keep waking people up (East Bay Times)
  • People think it's annoying to refuel hydrogen cars; wait till they hear about that leakage problem (LA Times)
  • CA seeks federal permission to start banning new diesel trucks (CalMatters)
  • Are outgoing legislators voting on bills that affect their new employers? (CalMatters)
  • Bay Area housing bond removed from ballot (CalMatters, SF Chronicle)
  • San Diego might expand its "safe sleeping" sites for unhoused people (San Diego Union Tribune)
    • While LA looks to ban RV parking (LA Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

Join a Who’s-Who of Livable Streets Heroes at Our September 12th Party

Come help us celebrate!

August 15, 2024
Streetsblog USAHealth

How Car Commutes Are Making Americans Sick

Relentless car journeys don’t just occupy our time; they significantly shape our mood and overall outlook on life. Here's how.

August 15, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Oakland Rips out Guerrilla Safety Measures Again

Last time this happened was on Oakland's Embarcadero. The city blamed the Port. This time, though, it was the city's own crews removing its citizens' desperate attempts to make streets safe

August 15, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesStreetsblog California

A Peek into Metro Rail Ridership Details Station-by-Station

Metro station by station figures shows that: new infrastructure (Regional Connector and K Line) are doing great. Few light rail stations lost ridership, but nearly all heavy rail stations did. 7th/Metro Center is a beast.

August 15, 2024
Streetsblog USACrashes

Q&A: Tell Congress to Require Female Crash Test Dummies

Drive US Forward's Maria Weston Kuhn on a bipartisan bill in Washington would require new cars undergo crash testing with dummies modeled after female bodies.

August 15, 2024
See all posts