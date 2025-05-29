- Speed Cameras in Construction Zones? (ABC7)
- Venice Boardwalk Adds Barrier Devices Against Cars (Yo Venice)
- San Jose Speed Cameras (NBCBayArea)
- Many Santa Monicans Annoyed at Noise from Robotaxis (LAT)
- Irvine Council Rejects Mayor's Call for Veteran's Memorial at Great Park (Register)
- Costa Verde Center Owner Wants to do Mall -> Housing (Union-Trib)
- Federal Judge Blocks Trump from Ending Congestion Pricing in NYC (New York Times, Streetsblog NYC)
- California Braces for Record Breaking Heat Wave (SacBee)
Thursday’s Headlines
Cameras, cameras, everywhere!
SGV Connect 136: Here Comes the Olympics
What to the Olympics hold for the San Gabriel Valley in 2028? Damien talks to Alissa Walker, co-host of the LA Pod and editor of the Torched Newsletter.
Streets for All and KidSafe SF Merge
Streets For All is merging with KidSafe SF to expand the reach of both organizations, accelerate progress on reducing traffic deaths, and increase sustainable transportation options for all Californians
AIDS/LifeCycle Kicks Off Its Last Ride This Sunday
After 31 years, one of California's most iconic fundraisers and experiences will come to an end.
Talking Headways Podcast: Bike Guides to Build Your City
Bill Schultheiss on AASHTO and NACTO bike lane design guides, the importance of history, political will and the stress of being an expert witness in court.
Duffy Tells Congress He’s Not Delaying DOT Projects — As He Delays DOT Projects
Thousands of federal transportation grants remain in limbo as the Trump administration cuts staff and cracks down on DEI, bike lanes and environmental rules.
What’s Really Great About the LAX Metro Station Opening on June 6
Spoiler: it's not all about connecting people to the airport, but building a useful interconnected transit network.