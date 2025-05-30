- CalBike: Write Your Legislators to Support Quick-Build
- New Bike-Ped Bridge Connects North and South Sacramento (KCRA)
- Volunteer Group Keeps Bike Lanes Clean in Long Beach (Press-Telegram)
- Drive as Fast as You Want. You Won't Go to Jail, Unless... (OC Register)
- 7 of Sacramento's All Time Hottest Summers in Last 10 Years (SacBee)
- Street Cleaning Not Cut in Mayor's Budget (SF Standard)
- Trump Won't Fighting Ruling That USDOT Can't Consider Equity When Awarding Contracts. (USA Today)
- Trump Defunded Treasure Island Transit Service (KQED)
- Feds Axe Tree Planting Grant for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Former Government Employee Opens Diner in LA (SacBee)
Streetsblog California
Friday’s Headlines
Quick! Write your legislators to support quick build!
SGV Connect 136: Here Comes the Olympics
What to the Olympics hold for the San Gabriel Valley in 2028? Damien talks with Alissa Walker, co-host of the L.A. Podcast and editor of Torched.
Streets for All and KidSafe SF Merge
Streets For All is merging with KidSafe SF to expand the reach of both organizations, accelerate progress on reducing traffic deaths, and increase sustainable transportation options for all Californians
AIDS/LifeCycle Kicks Off Its Last Ride This Sunday
After 31 years, one of California's most iconic fundraisers and experiences will come to an end.
Thursday’s Headlines
Cameras, cameras, everywhere!
Talking Headways Podcast: Bike Guides to Build Your City
Bill Schultheiss on AASHTO and NACTO bike lane design guides, the importance of history, political will and the stress of being an expert witness in court.
Duffy Tells Congress He’s Not Delaying DOT Projects — As He Delays DOT Projects
Thousands of federal transportation grants remain in limbo as the Trump administration cuts staff and cracks down on DEI, bike lanes and environmental rules.