AIDS/LifeCycle Kicks Off Its Last Ride This Sunday

The AIDS/LifeCycle, one of the country’s most famous and influential annual fundraising events, is hosting its last ride after 31 years starting this Sunday. The seven-day, 545-mile bicycle ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles has become an annual event that raises millions of dollars, public awareness of the AIDS epidemic, and showcases the solidarity of riders.

The decision to end the ride is based on a combination of increased production costs and a significant decline in both participation and fundraising, in a post pandemic world. In 2022, the ride attracted 2,500 riders and raised over $17 million. Over the next two years participation dropped to around 1,400 riders.

I’ve never ridden LifeCycle, until my recent turn as a marathon runner the kind of training that was needed was unthinkable for me, but have always admired and sometimes financially supported those who did. A far better eulogy than mine can be found on Daily Kos by “SF Bob,” who is participating in the ride for the 26th time.

Dan Wentzel has been a longtime friend of Streetsblog and has regularly ridden LifeCycle. You can donate to support his 2025 ride here.

The ride began as the “California AIDS Ride” in 1994 and was organized by and benefitted the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The ride was based on the walk-a-thon model made popular by tens of thousands of primary schools across the country. Riders would seek support from donors and even corporate sponsors to raise funds for the ride.

The first California AIDS Ride attracted 400 riders and raised over $1 million. The ride grew in both size and success until it was rebranded in 2002 as AIDS/LifeCycle. With the new name came an increased focus on education and awareness with a goal of destigmatizing patients battling the disease.

Riders aren’t just braving the roads together, but in many cases camping together too. Some riders choose to stay in hotels along the route, but the majority rough it for all or most of the trip. AIDS/LifeCycle staff provide support, meals and sometimes even entertainment.

Since its rebranding, the AIDS/LifeCycle has raised over $300 million for HIV/AIDS-related services. The funds support programs including HIV testing, prevention education, medical care, housing support, and legal advocacy—primarily through the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Chapman didn't just ride in 2004, she also provided a free concert for participants. Photo: Tracy Chapman

Over the years, a handful of celebrities and political leaders have taken part in the ride including then-Congressman Adam Schiff (who will be the first U.S. Senator to do the ride this year), singer-songrwriter Tracy Chapman, Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act, Assemblymember Paul Koretz, and olympian Gus Kenworthy.