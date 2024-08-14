Wednesday’s Headlines

- Podcast: The size of California's freeway budget (KPBS)
- CalBike urges support for a bill that would encourage "quick-build" safety projects
- Cargo bikes are hugely popular in London (Planetizen)
- You can own a decommissioned Caltrain locomotive (diesel engine not included) (ABC7)
- Marin transit approves a slow rollout towards a somewhat zero-emission fleet (Mass Transit)
- How states are funding local roads in an era of EVs (CA charges EVs a fee) (Governing)
- Five CA transit agency - now including VTA - are permitted under state law to ban "troublesome" riders (KRON4, SF Gate)
- Congress could make it easier for small cities to get transportation funding (Route Fifty)
- Data centers are sucking up a LOT of power (LA Times)
- The climate whoppers told by Musk and Trump (Heated)
- Judge rejects environmental lawsuit against Dodger stadium gondola project (Mass Transit)
- For some - in San Francisco, for example - November's ballot will be a big one (SF Standard)
- Expect more hostile architecture as a "solution" to homelessness (Wired)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF