Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

The size of CA's freeway budget; Support a bill to create more "quick-build" projects; You can own an old Caltrain locomotive (engine not included); More

8:30 AM PDT on August 14, 2024

The 710 Freeway. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Podcast: The size of California's freeway budget (KPBS)
  • CalBike urges support for a bill that would encourage "quick-build" safety projects
  • Cargo bikes are hugely popular in London (Planetizen)
  • You can own a decommissioned Caltrain locomotive (diesel engine not included) (ABC7)
  • Marin transit approves a slow rollout towards a somewhat zero-emission fleet (Mass Transit)
  • How states are funding local roads in an era of EVs (CA charges EVs a fee) (Governing)
  • Five CA transit agency - now including VTA - are permitted under state law to ban "troublesome" riders (KRON4, SF Gate)
  • Congress could make it easier for small cities to get transportation funding (Route Fifty)
  • Data centers are sucking up a LOT of power (LA Times)
  • The climate whoppers told by Musk and Trump (Heated)
  • Judge rejects environmental lawsuit against Dodger stadium gondola project (Mass Transit)
  • For some - in San Francisco, for example - November's ballot will be a big one (SF Standard)
  • Expect more hostile architecture as a "solution" to homelessness (Wired)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoElectric Rail

Caltrain Starts First Phase of Electric Service

For now, electric trains will be randomly mixed into the existing diesel schedules as the agency prepares for full service

August 13, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesWestside Subway

Eyes on the Street: Metro D Line Extension Sites Looking Like Stations

D Line extension Section 1 - four new miles of subway - is over 91 percent complete and will open in late 2025

August 13, 2024
Streetsblog USABus Rapid Transit

Sustainable Transit Advocates Unite for Harris-Walz — And Against Trump’s Embrace of Fossil Fuel

"Train Lovers for Harris/Walz," the latest group to formed to boost Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

August 13, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Global warming is here, and we're feeling it; Where LA's Olympics transit projects stand now; CA Congressional rep really wants to kill high-speed rail; More

August 13, 2024
