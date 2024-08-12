Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Caltrain rolls out electric trains; Crackdown on fares in San Diego; Car-free 2028 Olympics; Where are unhoused supposed to go? More

8:55 AM PDT on August 12, 2024

Photo: SAMCEDA

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

