Monday’s Headlines

- Caltrain starts rolling out its electric trains; all trains to be electric by September 21 (East Bay Times, ABC7)
- Crackdown is coming on free and reduced-fare transit passes in San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
- LA Mayor Bass: 2028 Olympics venues will only be accessible via public transit (NY Times, The Express Tribune)
- What a Trump presidency could do to California high-speed rail (SF Chronicle)
- Unhoused to Governor Newsom: "We gotta be somewhere" (CalMatters)
- How Newsom's encampment-clearance order is working out (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Do LA residents want sprawl? (CNU Public Square)
- Is your commute harming your health? (The City Fix)
