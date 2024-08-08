Thursday’s Headlines

- Climate funds are paying for highway expansions (Bloomberg)
- Sepulveda Corridor is "America's Most Exciting Transit Project"? (The Urban Connection)
- SF Muni "ready" to replace outdated train control software (SF Chronicle)
- AC Transit won't adjust some major routes after all (Alameda Post)
- Waymo expanding its coverage areas in LA, SF (IOT World Today)
- "Experts worry" about e-bike safety, but South Bay area is not seeing an uptick in crashes despite higher usage (Los Altos Town Crier)
- As London's bike infrastructure improved, cargo bikes became popular for deliveries (Forbes)
- Biden administration has handed out billions for infrastructure, but nobody notices (Governing)
- Federal infrastructure funding is removing dams, restoring rivers (AP)
- How we're living contentedly in a small space: it's what's outside our door (Common Edge)
