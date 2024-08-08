Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Sepulveda Corridor is America's Most Exciting Transit Project? Climate funds pay for highway expansions; Waymo expands coverage in SF, LA; "Experts" worry about e-bike safety but crashes aren't increasing; More

8:52 AM PDT on August 8, 2024

  • Climate funds are paying for highway expansions (Bloomberg)
  • Sepulveda Corridor is "America's Most Exciting Transit Project"? (The Urban Connection)
  • SF Muni "ready" to replace outdated train control software (SF Chronicle)
  • AC Transit won't adjust some major routes after all (Alameda Post)
  • Waymo expanding its coverage areas in LA, SF (IOT World Today)
  • "Experts worry" about e-bike safety, but South Bay area is not seeing an uptick in crashes despite higher usage (Los Altos Town Crier)
  • As London's bike infrastructure improved, cargo bikes became popular for deliveries (Forbes)
  • Biden administration has handed out billions for infrastructure, but nobody notices (Governing)
  • Federal infrastructure funding is removing dams, restoring rivers (AP)
  • How we're living contentedly in a small space: it's what's outside our door (Common Edge)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

