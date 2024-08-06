Tuesday’s Headlines

- What are the sources of Richmond's high pollution levels? (Hint: not bike lanes)(Richmondside)
- LA Metro will soon begin automatic ticketing of vehicles blocking bus lanes and stops (KTLA)
- Study: Dedicated bus lanes improve safety (SSTI)
- Why has the U.S. given up on building subways? (Fast Company)
- Writing about transit means writing about climate (Nieman Lab)
- Climate researchers map what they think the future climate might be like (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
- Why bike-share systems are so expensive despite high ridership (Velo)
- A new high-rise dorm changes downtown Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
- It shouldn't be so hard to live near your friends (Vox)
- Program to tear down highways that broke up neighborhoods needs funding (E&E News)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF