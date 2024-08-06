Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

What causes Richmond's pollution? (not bike lanes); LA Metro to begin automatic ticketing of bus lane blockers; Dedicated bus lanes improve safety; More

8:37 AM PDT on August 6, 2024

Chevron refinery, Richmond. Image: Center for Land Use Interpretation

  • What are the sources of Richmond's high pollution levels? (Hint: not bike lanes)(Richmondside)
  • LA Metro will soon begin automatic ticketing of vehicles blocking bus lanes and stops (KTLA)
  • Study: Dedicated bus lanes improve safety (SSTI)
  • Why has the U.S. given up on building subways? (Fast Company)
  • Writing about transit means writing about climate (Nieman Lab)
  • Climate researchers map what they think the future climate might be like (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
  • Why bike-share systems are so expensive despite high ridership (Velo)
  • A new high-rise dorm changes downtown Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
  • It shouldn't be so hard to live near your friends (Vox)
  • Program to tear down highways that broke up neighborhoods needs funding (E&E News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

