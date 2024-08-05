Monday’s Headlines

- What a beautiful bus stop can do (Bloomberg)
- Muni riders seem satisfied (SF Chronicle)
- Not the most direct, but the most comfortable route: How apps are managing transit crowding during the Paris Olympics (Slate)
- Paris Olympics get a "gold medal" for public transportation (SF Chronicle)
- Study: Traffic moves too fast in Penngrove/Everytown, and there is to little room for people to walk or bike (Press Democrat)
- Stop talking walking for granted (New Age)
- Surprise! Lighted crosswalks improve pedestrian safety at night (Smart Cities Dive)
- San Diego's trolleys host pop-up art events (San Diego Union Tribune)
- BART extension to San Jose gets $5.1 billion in federal funds (ABC7, KQED)
- The quiet power of car-free neighborhoods (Bloomberg)
- London's low-emission zone lowered emissions (The Guardian)
- Study links online shopping with air pollution (Grist)
- Justice Department sues freight companies over Amtrak delays (Route Fifty)
