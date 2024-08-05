Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

The value of a beautiful bus stop goes beyond aesthetics; Muni riders seem satisfied; BART San Jose extension gets $$$; Lots more

8:43 AM PDT on August 5, 2024

Image: BART

  • What a beautiful bus stop can do (Bloomberg)
  • Muni riders seem satisfied (SF Chronicle)
  • Not the most direct, but the most comfortable route: How apps are managing transit crowding during the Paris Olympics (Slate)
  • Paris Olympics get a "gold medal" for public transportation (SF Chronicle)
  • Study: Traffic moves too fast in Penngrove/Everytown, and there is to little room for people to walk or bike (Press Democrat)
  • Stop talking walking for granted (New Age)
  • Surprise! Lighted crosswalks improve pedestrian safety at night (Smart Cities Dive)
  • San Diego's trolleys host pop-up art events (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • BART extension to San Jose gets $5.1 billion in federal funds (ABC7, KQED)
  • The quiet power of car-free neighborhoods (Bloomberg)
  • London's low-emission zone lowered emissions (The Guardian)
  • Study links online shopping with air pollution (Grist)
  • Justice Department sues freight companies over Amtrak delays (Route Fifty)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAElection 2024

Opinion: Democrats Are Calling Trump and Vance ‘Weird.’ Let’s Do the Same for Car Dependency.

Is it time to make automobility weird again?

August 2, 2024
Streetsblog USAFriday Video

Friday Video: What the U.S. Can Learn About Street Design From Tokyo

No sidewalks? No problem.

August 2, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Follow-Up: Oakland Holds Bike Safety Hostage to Peralta Park Fencing Project

Councilperson Nikki Fortunato Bas finds more excuses for the condition of estuary channel path

August 2, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Transit funding will help people; SF has a lot of red-light runners; Breed says "give them bus tickets out of town"; More

August 2, 2024
See all posts