Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

LA working to improve bus shelters; US bike policy wins; Yup, there are definitely more driverless Waymos in SF; More

8:28 AM PDT on July 31, 2024

  • LA is working to improve its bus shelters (KQED)
  • Bike policy wins across the US in 2024 (People for Bikes)
  • How a $100 bike changed someone's life (Bike Portland)
  • Using AI to map bike infrastructure and create a wayfinding system (Independent)
  • Two neighborhoods in San Diego aim to develop more like downtown (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Sausalito looks to overhaul its ferry landing (Mass Transit)
  • Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority awarded "Outstanding Public Transit System" (San Jose Inside)
  • Tax on Uber, Waymo to fund SF Muni heading to ballot (SF Examiner)
  • It's not your imagination: there are more driverless Waymos in SF (SF Chronicle)
  • Amid uncertainty about future amendments to cap-and-trade, latest auction prices dip (Energy Information Administration)
  • Undocumented immigrants in California pay billions in taxes (Sacramento Bee)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoGreat Highway

Advocates Launch ‘Vote YES for Ocean Beach Park’ Campaign

The final battle begins to reclaim San Francisco's beach for people instead of cars

July 30, 2024
Streetsblog USAClimate Change

How Far Should Cities Go to Keep Walkers Cool?

As cities get hotter, is it time to revisit the controversial concept of the air-conditioned "pedway" — even if it means leaving the streets to drivers and costs as much as adding a lane?

July 30, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Widening highways won't solve congestion (can't we tell by now?); People want to ride bike share but cities don't make it easy; What grownups lost when kids stopped playing in the street; More

July 30, 2024
Transformative Climate Communities

Report: Transformative Climate Communities Program Is Transforming People’s Lives

The funding from cap-and-trade is empowering communities to plan and implement what they need

July 29, 2024
See all posts