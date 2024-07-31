Wednesday’s Headlines

- LA is working to improve its bus shelters (KQED)
- Bike policy wins across the US in 2024 (People for Bikes)
- How a $100 bike changed someone's life (Bike Portland)
- Using AI to map bike infrastructure and create a wayfinding system (Independent)
- Two neighborhoods in San Diego aim to develop more like downtown (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Sausalito looks to overhaul its ferry landing (Mass Transit)
- Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority awarded "Outstanding Public Transit System" (San Jose Inside)
- Tax on Uber, Waymo to fund SF Muni heading to ballot (SF Examiner)
- It's not your imagination: there are more driverless Waymos in SF (SF Chronicle)
- Amid uncertainty about future amendments to cap-and-trade, latest auction prices dip (Energy Information Administration)
- Undocumented immigrants in California pay billions in taxes (Sacramento Bee)
