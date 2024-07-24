Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Road diets don't slow emergency response; E-bikes are changing family life; Bad sidewalks are costing cities $$$; More

8:45 AM PDT on July 24, 2024

Baltimore City Fire Department made a video intending to show that narrow streets cause problems for their trucks and ladders. But it ended up demonstrating the opposite. Image via YouTube

  • Study: Road diets don't slow emergency response times (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
  • E-bikes are changing the lives of families (SF Gate)
  • E-bikes can do a lot more than people think (Clean Technica)
  • Messed-up sidewalks are costing SF millions in lawsuits (SF Standard)
  • San Diego to vote on a 1-cent tax hike in November, with a promise that it's for transportation (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Maxine Waters convinces congressional committee to remove some funding from Inglewood People Mover project (Daily Breeze)
  • But the project is moving ahead anyway (Progressive Railroading)
  • US public charging stations set to surpass gas stations in about 8 years (Bloomberg)
  • What happens when a city's only local news source is controlled by the local industry - in this case, Chevron (LA Times)
  • What happens when local community newspapers die (LA Times)
  • When Kamala Harris sued Obama over fracking (Heated)
  • Study: Universal Basic Income creates stability, flexibility, offers autonomy (and people spend it largely on basic needs) (Bloomberg, SF Chronicle)
  • Data centers in Ireland are using up more electricity than homes (The Guardian)

