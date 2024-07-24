Wednesday’s Headlines

- Study: Road diets don't slow emergency response times (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- E-bikes are changing the lives of families (SF Gate)
- E-bikes can do a lot more than people think (Clean Technica)
- Messed-up sidewalks are costing SF millions in lawsuits (SF Standard)
- San Diego to vote on a 1-cent tax hike in November, with a promise that it's for transportation (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Maxine Waters convinces congressional committee to remove some funding from Inglewood People Mover project (Daily Breeze)
- But the project is moving ahead anyway (Progressive Railroading)
- US public charging stations set to surpass gas stations in about 8 years (Bloomberg)
- What happens when a city's only local news source is controlled by the local industry - in this case, Chevron (LA Times)
- What happens when local community newspapers die (LA Times)
- When Kamala Harris sued Obama over fracking (Heated)
- Study: Universal Basic Income creates stability, flexibility, offers autonomy (and people spend it largely on basic needs) (Bloomberg, SF Chronicle)
- Data centers in Ireland are using up more electricity than homes (The Guardian)
