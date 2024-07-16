Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Riding public transit for pleasure; How to increase the numbers organizing for street safety; Don't "turn down the rhetoric"; More

8:26 AM PDT on July 16, 2024

Image: PxHere, CC

  • Exponential organizing for street safety advocates (Carter Lavin)
  • A flaneur on public transit (Human Transit)
  • Study says: Older people who ride transit are significantly less likely to die of any cause (Science Direct)
  • Richmond voters may approve taxes on refineries (Politico)
  • No, do not "turn down the rhetoric" (Heated)
  • Another bump in the transition to EVs: not enough charging stations (CalMatters)
  • Several firms are developing e-planes (Mercury News)
  • Supreme Court ruling banning homeless sweeps isn't necessarily the last word (Mercury News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Electric Rail

Don’t Believe the Hydrogen Train Hype

Calling hydrogen-powered trains "zero emission" is misleading at best - and even if they were, they lost the race to be "first" a long time ago

July 16, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesOpen Streets

Upcoming CicLAvia Maps: August in the Hollywoods, September in Lincoln Heights, and More

Mark your calendars: August 18 in West Hollywood through East Hollywood, September 15 in Lincoln Heights, October 13 in the Heart of L.A., and December 8 in the Valley

July 16, 2024
Streetsblog USAPedestrian Death

These Are the Most Dangerous Congressional Districts for Pedestrians

The deadliest congressional districts in America are dominated by BIPOC communities — and federal officials need to step up to save the most vulnerable road users.

July 16, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoWest Portal

Call to Action: Demand a Safe West Portal

The San Francisco Transit Riders wants YOU to urge the SFMTA Board of Directors to approve stronger West Portal safety and transit improvements The post Call to Action: Demand a Safe West Portal

July 16, 2024
See all posts