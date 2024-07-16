Tuesday’s Headlines

- Exponential organizing for street safety advocates (Carter Lavin)
- A flaneur on public transit (Human Transit)
- Study says: Older people who ride transit are significantly less likely to die of any cause (Science Direct)
- Richmond voters may approve taxes on refineries (Politico)
- No, do not "turn down the rhetoric" (Heated)
- Another bump in the transition to EVs: not enough charging stations (CalMatters)
- Several firms are developing e-planes (Mercury News)
- Supreme Court ruling banning homeless sweeps isn't necessarily the last word (Mercury News)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF