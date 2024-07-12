Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

5 recommendations for high-speed rail; Caltrans, stop building new freeway lanes already; "Data bikes" can collect information about bike path conditions; More

8:08 AM PDT on July 12, 2024

Bike path in Wilder Ranch State Park

  • Report: Five recommendations for high-speed rail (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Hey, Caltrans: Stop building new capacity for cars, it wastes money, it doesn't help anyone (Transform)
  • "Data bikes" can collect information about bike path conditions (Route Fifty)
  • Oakland experimenting with giving out transit debit cards (SF Chronicle)
  • Universal Basic Income programs are helping people all over the state (CalMatters)
  • State grant will allow AC Transit to expand zero emission buses, add charging facilities (Alameda Post)
  • What Shasta County plans to do with state transit allocation (KRCR)
  • Car-friendly neighborhoods are not kid-friendly neighborhoods (GG Washington)
  • Amazon says it reached its climate goals seven years early (maybe it should set some new ones) (NY Times)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

