Friday’s Headlines

- Report: Five recommendations for high-speed rail (SmartCitiesDive)
- Hey, Caltrans: Stop building new capacity for cars, it wastes money, it doesn't help anyone (Transform)
- "Data bikes" can collect information about bike path conditions (Route Fifty)
- Oakland experimenting with giving out transit debit cards (SF Chronicle)
- Universal Basic Income programs are helping people all over the state (CalMatters)
- State grant will allow AC Transit to expand zero emission buses, add charging facilities (Alameda Post)
- What Shasta County plans to do with state transit allocation (KRCR)
- Car-friendly neighborhoods are not kid-friendly neighborhoods (GG Washington)
- Amazon says it reached its climate goals seven years early (maybe it should set some new ones) (NY Times)
