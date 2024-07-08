Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

It's too hot - we were warned about this; Homelessness is not what people think; Japan is building a huge underground freight transport system; More

8:44 AM PDT on July 8, 2024

  • On schedule, the heat is breaking records, killing people, costing $$$$ (PBS, CalMatters)
  • Busting myths about homelessness (CalMatters)
  • New LA Metro schedule will shorten wait times, add off-peak service (LAist)
  • Calexico ready to build an intermodal transit hub (Imperial Valley Press)
  • The evolution of bus design (Metro Magazine)
  • Minnesota's e-bike rebates ran out within minutes of launch (Star Tribune)
  • Japan is building an underground freight transport system (Fast Company)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Public Transportation

Newsom Administration Releases Previously Frozen Transit Funding

Long-promised transit recovery funds, for capital projects including zero emission improvements and for operations, begins to be released.

July 8, 2024
Streetsblog USAStreetfilms

How Ghent Gets Kids To School Without Cars

This Belgian city has found a better way to get students to class — and they have some lessons to share with America.

July 8, 2024
Streetsblog USAMicromobility

Are U.S. Cities Demanding the Equitable Micromobility Access Their Residents Need?

Bike and scooter share can be a powerful tool to give underserved communities a better alternative to car — but only if those communities can actually use it.

July 3, 2024
