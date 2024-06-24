Monday’s Headlines

- State e-bike incentive administrator accused of faking data (San Diego Union Tribune)
- What's in the state budget deal (CalMatters)
- Why would a drivers license be required for a job that doesn't involve driving? (LA Times)
- Test case: Highway expansions undermine state climate fight (LA Times)
- Traffic engineers invite crashes by relying on faulty data (The Conversation)
- San Bernardino County gets a zero emission train (Patch)
- Contra Costa gets federal funding to close two gaps on the Bay Trail (East Bay Times)
- State Auditor: Santa Clara County VTA needs governance change, more transparency (San Jose Spotlight)
- Congressman Blumenauer introduces a bill to encourage domestic bicycle manufacturing (Cycling Weekly)
- Opinion: Let's ban bus wraps (The Urbanist)
- Prescribe housing as a cure (CalMatters)
- CA approves Waymo outside of SF, over objections from from local officials (Government Technology)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF