Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

State e-bike incentive administrator under investigation; What's in the state budget deal; Why would a job that doesn't require driving require a driver's license? More

8:28 AM PDT on June 24, 2024

  • State e-bike incentive administrator accused of faking data (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • What's in the state budget deal (CalMatters)
  • Why would a drivers license be required for a job that doesn't involve driving? (LA Times)
  • Test case: Highway expansions undermine state climate fight (LA Times)
  • Traffic engineers invite crashes by relying on faulty data (The Conversation)
  • San Bernardino County gets a zero emission train (Patch)
  • Contra Costa gets federal funding to close two gaps on the Bay Trail (East Bay Times)
  • State Auditor: Santa Clara County VTA needs governance change, more transparency (San Jose Spotlight)
  • Congressman Blumenauer introduces a bill to encourage domestic bicycle manufacturing (Cycling Weekly)
  • Opinion: Let's ban bus wraps (The Urbanist)
  • Prescribe housing as a cure (CalMatters)
  • CA approves Waymo outside of SF, over objections from from local officials (Government Technology)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog USANational Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

When Victims Die More Than 30 Days After a Crash, They Don’t Count

Nearly a thousand people every year aren't included in federal crash death totals because they didn't succumb to their injuries quickly enough. What will it take to make them count?

June 24, 2024
Streetsblog USAAdvocacy

Get to Know Your MPO: An Advocate’s Guide to Some of Our Most Critical Transportation Agencies

The Metropolitan Planning Organization can have an outsized influence on local transportation decisions. Here's what every advocate needs to know about how they operate — and how to win them over.

June 24, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesBus Electrification

Metro Transit Updates: Ridership Growing, Service Changes, and Electric Bus Charger Issues

Metro daily ridership is back up to nearly a million riders per weekday. Some Metro electric bus chargers aren't working. Metro's twice yearly bus service changes take effect Sunday, including service increases on three San Fernando Valley lines.

June 24, 2024
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: When Driving Is Not an Option

Talking with Anna Zivarts about non-drivers, car seats, and the week without driving.

June 24, 2024
Streetsblog USAEquity

Three-Quarters of Black Motorists Are Struggling with the Cost of Car Ownership

Forcing everyone to rely on cars hurts millions of U.S. families financially — but for Black families, the burden is far worse.

June 24, 2024
