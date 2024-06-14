Friday’s Headlines

- Governor Newsom and legislators are deciding California's budget behind closed doors (CalMatters)
- AC Transit proposed bus schedule update has bus drivers worried about bathroom breaks (Berkeleyside)
- LA Metro aims to increase service on these routes (Daily News)
- There's a lot of federal money available for regional projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and its tight deadlines are forcing quick turnarounds (KneeDeep Times)
- Tariffs on Chinese-made bikes and parts about to hit (Politico)
- CA is planning to ban new diesel trucks, so why did they add 1,000 of them at LA and Long Beach ports? (LA Times)
- Coastal Commission responds with ad hominen attacks to report about racially segregated results of its housing policies (Sacramento Bee)
- Report: Affirmatively furthering fair housing in California local plans (Taylor & Francis)
