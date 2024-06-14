Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Transit improvements in LA, SF Bay Area; Money for regional ghg-reducing projects, but tight deadlines; Tariffs on Chinese-made bikes and parts about to hit; More

8:43 AM PDT on June 14, 2024

Image: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog

  • Governor Newsom and legislators are deciding California's budget behind closed doors (CalMatters)
  • AC Transit proposed bus schedule update has bus drivers worried about bathroom breaks (Berkeleyside)
  • LA Metro aims to increase service on these routes (Daily News)
  • There's a lot of federal money available for regional projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and its tight deadlines are forcing quick turnarounds (KneeDeep Times)
  • Tariffs on Chinese-made bikes and parts about to hit (Politico)
  • CA is planning to ban new diesel trucks, so why did they add 1,000 of them at LA and Long Beach ports? (LA Times)
  • Coastal Commission responds with ad hominen attacks to report about racially segregated results of its housing policies (Sacramento Bee)
  • Report: Affirmatively furthering fair housing in California local plans (Taylor & Francis)

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

