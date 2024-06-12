Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Constitutional right to clean air and clean water? Apparently not; The plastics we breathe; Low-traffic neighborhoods reduce pollution, get people walking; More

8:39 AM PDT on June 12, 2024

Rendering of DT San Jose Village. Image: Google

  • It's an uphill battle to declare a constitutional right to clean air and clean water (LA Times)
  • The plastics we all breathe (Washington Post)
  • London's low-traffic neighborhoods get people walking, reduce pollution (Reasons to Be Cheerful)
  • Business owners are buying into a bogus myth about driving (Vox)
  • There's controversy over using humor in freeway signs reminding drivers not to be dumb (Stateline)
  • Allowing more police chases is "signing death warrants" (Oaklandside)
  • BART is looking for feedback on two new fare proposals (Alameda Post)
  • Is Sacramento regional planning in the hands of speculators? (Sacramento Bee)
  • Fruitvale housing is a model for urban development that serves the working class (KQED)
  • Renters are at the mercy of master tenants who profit off subleases (SF Standard)
  • Google eyes affordable homes project in downtown San Jose (Mercury News)
  • Which lobbying groups win most often in Sacramento? (CalMatters)
  • Have a peak at the world's tallest rideable bicycle (UPI)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

