Wednesday’s Headlines

- It's an uphill battle to declare a constitutional right to clean air and clean water (LA Times)
- The plastics we all breathe (Washington Post)
- London's low-traffic neighborhoods get people walking, reduce pollution (Reasons to Be Cheerful)
- Business owners are buying into a bogus myth about driving (Vox)
- There's controversy over using humor in freeway signs reminding drivers not to be dumb (Stateline)
- Allowing more police chases is "signing death warrants" (Oaklandside)
- BART is looking for feedback on two new fare proposals (Alameda Post)
- Is Sacramento regional planning in the hands of speculators? (Sacramento Bee)
- Fruitvale housing is a model for urban development that serves the working class (KQED)
- Renters are at the mercy of master tenants who profit off subleases (SF Standard)
- Google eyes affordable homes project in downtown San Jose (Mercury News)
- Which lobbying groups win most often in Sacramento? (CalMatters)
- Have a peak at the world's tallest rideable bicycle (UPI)
