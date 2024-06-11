Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

LA Metro ambassadors; BART to Silicon Valley groundbreaking; Uber loses case on employee label; Wales saw big drop in insurance claims after implementing 20 mph speed limit; More

8:27 AM PDT on June 11, 2024

  • LA Metro ponders making its ambassador program permanent (Mass Transit)
  • Phase II of BART Silicon Valley to break ground this week (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • Uber loses its CA appeal to label employees as independent contractors (Fast Company, LAist, Reuters)
  • New fuel economy rule is more lax than original proposal (The Verge)
  • Driver gets fifteen years to life for murder of two brothers she ran over (LA Times)
  • Wales instituted a 20mph speed limit, and saw insurance claims drop (The Guardian)
  • Supreme Court asks Justice Dept to advise on whether to toss CA climate lawsuits (LA Times)
  • CA needs a climate bond (LA Times)
  • If Trump can be evicted, so can Big Oil (Heated)
  • Corporate landlord is trying to evict tenants in rent-controlled apartments, and the court's ruling could have wide-ranging impacts (LA Public Press)
  • Why the repeal of a 75-year-old anti-public-housing rule in the CA Constitution is being put aside (LA Times)
  • Reform made it easier to build ADUs legally, but evidence shows there may be even more illegal ones being built (Mercury News)
  • CA Public meetings: Some CA officials can meet remotely, but not all (CalMatters)

