Tuesday’s Headlines

- LA Metro ponders making its ambassador program permanent (Mass Transit)
- Phase II of BART Silicon Valley to break ground this week (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- Uber loses its CA appeal to label employees as independent contractors (Fast Company, LAist, Reuters)
- New fuel economy rule is more lax than original proposal (The Verge)
- Driver gets fifteen years to life for murder of two brothers she ran over (LA Times)
- Wales instituted a 20mph speed limit, and saw insurance claims drop (The Guardian)
- Supreme Court asks Justice Dept to advise on whether to toss CA climate lawsuits (LA Times)
- CA needs a climate bond (LA Times)
- If Trump can be evicted, so can Big Oil (Heated)
- Corporate landlord is trying to evict tenants in rent-controlled apartments, and the court's ruling could have wide-ranging impacts (LA Public Press)
- Why the repeal of a 75-year-old anti-public-housing rule in the CA Constitution is being put aside (LA Times)
- Reform made it easier to build ADUs legally, but evidence shows there may be even more illegal ones being built (Mercury News)
- CA Public meetings: Some CA officials can meet remotely, but not all (CalMatters)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF