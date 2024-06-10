Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

How to make streets safer? New e-bike rules in OC; How Manteca can put its transit hub to the best use; More

8:35 AM PDT on June 10, 2024

Image: AAA

  • "So much death"; How to make streets safer? (Daily Bulletin)
  • Orange County Supervisors pass new e-bike rules (LAist)
  • Teens are sticking with e-bikes even when they're old enough to drive (Wall Street Journal)
  • Video: Mexico's naked bike ride brings attention to riders, and the need for better safety (AP)
  • How Manteca can put its transit hub to the best use (Manteca Bulletin)
  • Feds to require all car manufacturers to meet 65 mile-per-gallon average fuel efficiency standard across their fleets (NY Times)
  • GPS shows San Francisco city employees are speeding, a lot (SF Standard)
  • National implications of the NYC congestion charge kerfluffle (The Urbanist)
  • Secessionists await report on whether San Bernardino County gets its "fair share" of state money (Daily Bulletin)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog USAAdvocacy

‘A Petition, a Website, and a T-shirt’: Ann Arbor Advocates Share Tips for Fighting Highway Expansions

Ann Arbor advocates helped get a destructive and wasteful highway expansion thrown out — and they have some ideas on how you can, too.

June 10, 2024
ClimatePlan

ClimatePlan Seeks a New Executive Director

This coalition of nonprofits working to shift California's transportation infrastructure towards sustainable and equitable travel is looking for someone to lead their new campaigns

June 7, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoWest Portal

Emails Confirm West Portal ‘Welcoming’ Committee Was Stacked from the Start

Diego Cardoso de Oliveira and Matilde Ramos Pinto weren't from West Portal. If they'd survived last March's crash, even they would have been barred from the 'West Portal Welcoming Committee,' according to the selection 'criteria'

June 7, 2024
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: The Computable City

Michael Batty on histories of computing, smart city critiques, what the discourse on AI should really be about, and discussions on the future of urban forms.

June 7, 2024
