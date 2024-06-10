Monday’s Headlines

- "So much death"; How to make streets safer? (Daily Bulletin)
- Orange County Supervisors pass new e-bike rules (LAist)
- Teens are sticking with e-bikes even when they're old enough to drive (Wall Street Journal)
- Video: Mexico's naked bike ride brings attention to riders, and the need for better safety (AP)
- How Manteca can put its transit hub to the best use (Manteca Bulletin)
- Feds to require all car manufacturers to meet 65 mile-per-gallon average fuel efficiency standard across their fleets (NY Times)
- GPS shows San Francisco city employees are speeding, a lot (SF Standard)
- National implications of the NYC congestion charge kerfluffle (The Urbanist)
- Secessionists await report on whether San Bernardino County gets its "fair share" of state money (Daily Bulletin)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF