Wednesday’s Headlines

- Bay Area leaders to discuss a reset on finding transit revenue (Mass Transit)
- Cities need bicycle skills training in addition to nice bike lanes (Bloomberg)
- Oakland lists its most dangerous roads (Oaklandside)
- Smartphone data shows that distracted driving is rising fast (Smart Cities Dive)
- Caltrans turns to AI to help it crunch all the traffic data it collects (GovTech)
- SANDAG honing in on possible routes for Del Mar rail tunnel (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Homeowners in Bel Air vow to kill subway through Sepulveda pass (KCRW)
- CA is offering $400 gift cards for people to help test alternative to gas tax (LA Times)
- Transit Workers Union on Teslas, AVs
- Oil industry asks Supreme Court to block climate lawsuits in states (LA Times)
- Pause on update to Low Carbon Fuel Standards is an opportunity to do it right (ICCT)
- Can an underground maze of abandoned pipes save cities? (Business Insider)
- People are stealing fire hydrants (Daily Bulletin)
