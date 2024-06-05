Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Bay Area reset on transit revenue measure? Smartphone data shows distracted driving is rising fast; Bel Air homeowners vow to kill subway (they must love that 405 traffic); More

8:28 AM PDT on June 5, 2024

  • Bay Area leaders to discuss a reset on finding transit revenue (Mass Transit)
  • Cities need bicycle skills training in addition to nice bike lanes (Bloomberg)
  • Oakland lists its most dangerous roads (Oaklandside)
  • Smartphone data shows that distracted driving is rising fast (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Caltrans turns to AI to help it crunch all the traffic data it collects (GovTech)
  • SANDAG honing in on possible routes for Del Mar rail tunnel (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Homeowners in Bel Air vow to kill subway through Sepulveda pass (KCRW)
  • CA is offering $400 gift cards for people to help test alternative to gas tax (LA Times)
  • Transit Workers Union on Teslas, AVs
  • Oil industry asks Supreme Court to block climate lawsuits in states (LA Times)
  • Pause on update to Low Carbon Fuel Standards is an opportunity to do it right (ICCT)
  • Can an underground maze of abandoned pipes save cities? (Business Insider)
  • People are stealing fire hydrants (Daily Bulletin)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

