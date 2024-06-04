Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Rising pedestrian fatalities can be blamed on traffic engineers, says a traffic engineer; The true costs of L.A.'s traffic safety failures are too much; Where protected bike lanes are built matters a lot; More

8:48 AM PDT on June 4, 2024

Image: Institute for Transportation & Policy Development

  • A traffic engineer says rising pedestrian fatalities are his profession's fault (Bloomberg)
  • The true costs of L.A.'s traffic safety failures are enormous (LA Times)
  • Contra Costa wants driverless vehicles (SF Chronicle)
  • Where protected bike lanes are built matters in how effective they are for safety (ITDP)
  • Traffic speeds decrease when bike lanes are present (Rutgers University)
  • Tightening cap-and-trade will help the climate (E&E News)
  • Whyyyyy?? Solar project plan will destroy thousands of protected Joshua trees (LA Times)
  • After 13 years, a homeless woman broke into her former, still unoccupied Caltrans-owned home, and wants to stay (LA Times)
  • Here comes the heat (LA Times)
  • CEOs make 200x as much as their own workers (AP)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAPodcast

Why ‘Sustainable Transport’ Is Not Enough — Even in The Netherlands

A book written for Dutch audiences unpacks why even the Netherlands still must work to make its "transportation" system more welcoming.

June 4, 2024
Safety

Report: Pedestrian Deaths at a Forty-Year High

Dangerous By Design report shows trends are going in the wrong direction in most metropolitan areas. California is no exception.

June 3, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoTransit Advocacy

‘Connect Bay Area Act’ Withdrawn 

Setback for Bay Area transit

June 3, 2024
See all posts