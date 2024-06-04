Tuesday’s Headlines

- A traffic engineer says rising pedestrian fatalities are his profession's fault (Bloomberg)
- The true costs of L.A.'s traffic safety failures are enormous (LA Times)
- Contra Costa wants driverless vehicles (SF Chronicle)
- Where protected bike lanes are built matters in how effective they are for safety (ITDP)
- Traffic speeds decrease when bike lanes are present (Rutgers University)
- Tightening cap-and-trade will help the climate (E&E News)
- Whyyyyy?? Solar project plan will destroy thousands of protected Joshua trees (LA Times)
- After 13 years, a homeless woman broke into her former, still unoccupied Caltrans-owned home, and wants to stay (LA Times)
- Here comes the heat (LA Times)
- CEOs make 200x as much as their own workers (AP)
