Thursday’s Headlines

- Why would California rob from clean transportation to fund highway expansions? (LA Times)
- CalBike commends legislature for rejecting active transportation cuts (California Bicycle Coalition)
- Sacramento area roads are some of the deadliest for pedestrians (Sacramento Bee)
- Federal regulators need to catch up with vehicle automation technology (Automotive World)
- Project to separate train crossing from traffic in Burlingame put back into state budget by legislature (NBC)
- More on Metro's tap-to-exit pilot (LA Times)
- Court upholds Transit Oriented Development near Expo Line (JD Supra)
- Congressional Republicans, not understanding how megaprojects work, demand to know why the federal government is funding CA high-speed rail (Reuters)
- SoCalGas plans to experiment with hydrogen near a tiny Central Valley farmworker community (Capital and Main)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF