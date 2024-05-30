Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Why would CA want to rob clean transportation just to fund highways? ATP funding may be restored; Federal regulators need to catch up with vehicle automation tech; More

8:38 AM PDT on May 30, 2024

  • Why would California rob from clean transportation to fund highway expansions? (LA Times)
  • CalBike commends legislature for rejecting active transportation cuts (California Bicycle Coalition)
  • Sacramento area roads are some of the deadliest for pedestrians (Sacramento Bee)
  • Federal regulators need to catch up with vehicle automation technology (Automotive World)
  • Project to separate train crossing from traffic in Burlingame put back into state budget by legislature (NBC)
  • More on Metro's tap-to-exit pilot (LA Times)
  • Court upholds Transit Oriented Development near Expo Line (JD Supra)
  • Congressional Republicans, not understanding how megaprojects work, demand to know why the federal government is funding CA high-speed rail (Reuters)
  • SoCalGas plans to experiment with hydrogen near a tiny Central Valley farmworker community (Capital and Main)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

