Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

SF Transbay Terminal to be readied for HSR; SF, San Jose make progress on speed camera pilots; How investing in walking and biking can pay off; More

8:29 AM PDT on May 21, 2024

Current view of where HSR will arrive in SF’s TransBay Terminal. Image from ABC

  • SF's Transbay Terminal to get $3.4 billion federal grant to connect to HSR and Caltrain (KTVU)
  • San Francisco is getting speed enforcement cameras (SF Chronicle)
  • San Jose receives $8.5 million federal grant for speed cameras (City of San Jose)
  • How investing in biking and walking infrastructure can pay off big time: Lessons from Britain (Bloomberg)
  • All cities should adopt London's "mini-Holland" design (Forbes)
  • The best way to do infrastructure projects (Governing)
  • Toll lanes coming to I-80 (SF Gate)
  • A list of recent California transportation investments in Caltrans District 1 (Caltrans)
  • Tiburon gets $24m grant to electrify the Angel Island ferry (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Owning a car in SF is "miserable" (SF Chronicle)
  • Oakland rents decline as supply rises (SF Chronicle)
  • Rail freight industry freaks out over CARB ban on diesel locomotives (Transport Topics)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

