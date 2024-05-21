Tuesday’s Headlines

- SF's Transbay Terminal to get $3.4 billion federal grant to connect to HSR and Caltrain (KTVU)
- A tour of the future portal (NBC Bay Area)
- San Francisco is getting speed enforcement cameras (SF Chronicle)
- San Jose receives $8.5 million federal grant for speed cameras (City of San Jose)
- How investing in biking and walking infrastructure can pay off big time: Lessons from Britain (Bloomberg)
- All cities should adopt London's "mini-Holland" design (Forbes)
- The best way to do infrastructure projects (Governing)
- Toll lanes coming to I-80 (SF Gate)
- A list of recent California transportation investments in Caltrans District 1 (Caltrans)
- Tiburon gets $24m grant to electrify the Angel Island ferry (Marin Independent Journal)
- Owning a car in SF is "miserable" (SF Chronicle)
- Oakland rents decline as supply rises (SF Chronicle)
- Rail freight industry freaks out over CARB ban on diesel locomotives (Transport Topics)
