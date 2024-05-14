Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines

The future of package delivery is e-cargo bikes; China passes e-bike battery safety bill; Chinese EVs are better, smaller than what a US customer can buy; More

8:50 AM PDT on May 14, 2024

  • In Sacramento, drivers have decided that a nice bike trail is for them to use (ABC10)
  • These fatal and near-fatal crashes are entirely preventable (Berkeleyside)
  • If this small, well-built Chinese EV is a threat to US auto industry, the industry better adapt quickly (AP)
  • Feds investigate Amazon's driverless taxi program Zoox after 2 crashes (SF Examiner, SF Chronicle)
  • It's Bike Week, and LA-area bike riders can get free bus and train rides this week (KTLA)
  • The future of package delivery is e-cargo bikes (Curbed)
  • China passes an e-bike battery safety rule (Elecktrek)
  • SF Bay Ferry 2050 Service Vision sees a "golden age of ferries" on the horizon (Alameda Post)
  • San Bernardino County to get hydrogen-powered train (GovTech)
  • Amtrak's future in California (KQED)
  • Farmwork is hard enough; the commute can be deadly (CalMatters)
  • CA pilot program is testing how to charge drivers by the mile (LAist)
  • The battle for street space: New York is just the beginning (NY Times)
Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San Franciscokids

Little ‘Radical’ Cyclists Invade Oakland

Some Oakland motorists may have been slightly delayed Saturday by hordes of children having fun biking around Lake Merritt

May 14, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesBicycling

Eyes on the Street: Glendale’s Brand Boulevard Complete Streets Project

The north end of Glendale's iconic Brand Boulevard has new concrete-barrier protected bike lanes and brightly painted pedestrian curb extensions

May 14, 2024
Safety

Advocates Push for Safety Improvements in San Diego

"Fix the Fatal 15" calls attention to the fifteen most dangerous intersections in the city, and advocates offer inexpensive, practical solutions.

May 13, 2024
