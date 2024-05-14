- In Sacramento, drivers have decided that a nice bike trail is for them to use (ABC10)
- These fatal and near-fatal crashes are entirely preventable (Berkeleyside)
- If this small, well-built Chinese EV is a threat to US auto industry, the industry better adapt quickly (AP)
- Feds investigate Amazon's driverless taxi program Zoox after 2 crashes (SF Examiner, SF Chronicle)
- It's Bike Week, and LA-area bike riders can get free bus and train rides this week (KTLA)
- The future of package delivery is e-cargo bikes (Curbed)
- China passes an e-bike battery safety rule (Elecktrek)
- SF Bay Ferry 2050 Service Vision sees a "golden age of ferries" on the horizon (Alameda Post)
- San Bernardino County to get hydrogen-powered train (GovTech)
- Amtrak's future in California (KQED)
- Farmwork is hard enough; the commute can be deadly (CalMatters)
- CA pilot program is testing how to charge drivers by the mile (LAist)
- The battle for street space: New York is just the beginning (NY Times)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
The future of package delivery is e-cargo bikes; China passes e-bike battery safety bill; Chinese EVs are better, smaller than what a US customer can buy; More
Little ‘Radical’ Cyclists Invade Oakland
Some Oakland motorists may have been slightly delayed Saturday by hordes of children having fun biking around Lake Merritt
Eyes on the Street: Glendale’s Brand Boulevard Complete Streets Project
The north end of Glendale's iconic Brand Boulevard has new concrete-barrier protected bike lanes and brightly painted pedestrian curb extensions
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
What Would Happen if We Electrified Every Bus in America?
...and what would it take to actually do it?
Advocates Push for Safety Improvements in San Diego
"Fix the Fatal 15" calls attention to the fifteen most dangerous intersections in the city, and advocates offer inexpensive, practical solutions.