Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Kidical Mass is fun advocacy; Danville's Bicycle Advocacy Commission is doing too good a job; Why some regions want to consolidate transit agencies; More

8:35 AM PDT on May 10, 2024

Photo by Emily Huston via Berkeleyside

  • The kids are excited about Oakland's Kidical Mass ride this weekend: "100% fun" (Berkeleyside)
  • Danville's Bike Advocacy Commission is doing such a good job, the city wants to disband it (Mercury News)
  • Ten reasons to bike to work more often (Momentum Mag)
  • National Bike to School Day in Marin (Marin Independent Journal)
  • BART extension to San Jose will get $500M in upcoming federal budget (Mercury News)
  • Why there's a move to consolidate regional transit agencies (Governing)
  • A quick look at SFMTA's MuniSafe initiative (Intelligent Transport)
  • Ventura County's Gold Coast transit system to raise fares (KCLU)
  • Bills try to address concerns about people living, going to school near oil wells (Capital Public Radio)
  • Newsom touts California climate spending (LA Times, The Desert Review)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

