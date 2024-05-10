Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Kidical Mass is fun advocacy; Danville's Bicycle Advocacy Commission is doing too good a job; Why some regions want to consolidate transit agencies; More
Friday Video: Take a Transit-Oriented Virtual Vacation in South Florida
From biking in the keys to commuter rail up the coast, this video showcases some of the best transit the Sunshine State has to offer.
More than 30 Organizations Ask the Governor to Lift Transit Funding Freeze
The letter comes a day before Governor Newsom is scheduled to announce his May Budget Revision
Eyes on the Street: Recent Centinela Bike Lanes in Culver City
The new partially-protected Centinela facility is a welcome safety upgrade for a stretch that long lacked any type of bikeway, but the area remains not all that bike-friendly
Commentary: Making Valencia Better for Business
Curbside protected bike lanes with curbside parklets deliver on much-needed economic benefits for merchants while ensuring safety for all