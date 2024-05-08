Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Cash incentives can change transportation habits; Safer streets need investment; Suburbs don't want to support public transit; Depaving; More
California Leaders Celebrate Ten Years of Climate Action
Air Resources Board report highlights progress funded by the California Cap-and-Trade Program
How Car-Centric Cities Make Caring For Families Stressful — Particularly For Women
Women do a disproportionate share of the care-related travel their households rely on — and car-focused planning isn't making matters easier.
A Very Ferry Future. Plus Advocates Call BS on ‘Welcoming West Portal Committee’
A whole lot more ferry service proposed for the Bay Area
San Fernando Valley Bus/Bike Updates: G Line, Roscoe Bus Lanes, Laurel Canyon Bike Lanes
Short newly protected bike lane on Laurel Canyon Blvd, extensive NSFV bus improvements under construction this month, and scaled-back G Line plans should get that project under construction this summer