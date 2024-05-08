Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Cash incentives can change transportation habits; Safer streets need investment; Suburbs don't want to support public transit; Depaving; More

8:26 AM PDT on May 8, 2024

Fresno. Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

  • What Exxon's CEO gets wrong about the climate crisis (LA Times)
  • Berkeley considers adding a Fire Department position focused on reducing "street trauma" (Berkeleyside)
  • Sacramento City Council wants to invest in safer streets - does it have the budget? (Sacramento Bee)
  • California e-bike incentive workgroup recap (CalBike)
  • Vancouver study finds e-bike rebates decreased car use (CTV News)
  • Shifting transportation habits with cold, hard cash (The Urbanist)
  • South Bay's transit agency VTA is not happy with proposed regional transit measure (KQED)
  • Suburban politicians support drivers, don't want to help public transit (Politico)
  • LA Metro bus drivers hold a sick-out over safety (The Center Square)
  • LA plans digital bus shelters (GovTech)
  • Federal "Build Green" bill seeks investments in public transit, carbon reduction (Inside Climate News)
  • Existing CA rail lines garner federal funding (Newsweek, KION)
  • It didn't have to be this way: Patterns of sprawl in California' Central Valley cities (Urban Institute)
  • Owners of Pom Wonderful now want to develop warehouses in Kern County (LA Times)
  • Amazon rolls out 50 zero-emission (electric) big rigs (Spectrum)
  • Six guiding principles for transforming old malls into community hubs (Urban Land Institute)
  • The depaving movement is growing (Clean Technica)
  • Nature-based solutions are critical for dealing with climate change (Policy Options)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

