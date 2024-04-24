Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Brightline LA-to-Vegas promises quick construction; LA Metro buses set to test camera enforcement of bus lane obstruction; Why are we still knocking down houses to build freeways? More

8:06 AM PDT on April 24, 2024

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Speeding

Bill to Require Speed Control in Vehicles Goes Limp

Also passed yesterday were S.B 961, the Complete Streets bill, a bill on Bay Area transit funding, and a prohibition on state funding for Class III bikeways.

April 24, 2024
Streetsblog USATexas

‘We Don’t Need These Highways’: Author Megan Kimble on Texas’ Ongoing Freeway Fights

...and what they have to teach other communities across America.

April 24, 2024
Bike Summit

CalBike Summit to Advocates: Don’t Take No for an Answer

"Persistence with kindness." "Keep trying different things." "You have to be kind of annoying." "Light up their phones."

April 23, 2024
