Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

CA has to change its relationship with cars; Change is scary, climate change is scarier; Santa Maria transit unveils electric fleet; Caltrans to hold meeting on Stockon I-5 viaduct; More

8:17 AM PDT on April 23, 2024

  • California has to change its relationship with cars (Santa Monica Daily Press)
  • Changing our lives is scary. But the coming climate crisis is way scarier (LA Times)
  • Santa Maria Regional Transit unveils fleet of electric buses (KSBY, KEYT)
  • Accessibility improvements coming for BART riders (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Santa Clara VTA one of three agencies recognized by FTA for emission reduction strategies (Federal Transit Administration)
  • Caltrans to hold public meeting on Stockton viaduct along I-5 on May 7 (Caltrans)
  • Courts upholding "builders remedy" allowing housing developers by-right development (Orange County Register)
  • Builder's remedy leading to more sprawl development (Mercury News)
  • CA announces new state park, sets climate goals for natural lands (MSN)
  • CA plan sets goals for "nature-based solutions" to climate (LA Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

