Tuesday’s Headlines
CA has to change its relationship with cars; Change is scary, climate change is scarier; Santa Maria transit unveils electric fleet; Caltrans to hold meeting on Stockon I-5 viaduct; More
More from Streetsblog California
Brightline West Breaks Ground on Vegas to SoCal High-Speed Rail
Brightline West will be a 218-mile 186-mile-per-hour rail line from Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga - about 40 miles east of downtown L.A. - expected to open in 2028
CalBike Summit to Advocates: Don’t Take No for an Answer
"Persistence with kindness." "Keep trying different things." "You have to be kind of annoying." "Light up their phones."
Why We Can’t End Violence on Transit With More Police
Are more cops the answer to violence against transit workers, or is it only driving societal tensions that make attacks more frequent?
Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Connection from E Line Bike Path to Downtown Is Almost Complete
“Always be closing gaps in your bikeway network.”
SFMTA Starts West Portal Outreach
Agency presents plans to block traffic from crossing in front of the train station