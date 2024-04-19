Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
SF plans street redesign at crash site; Santa Cruz commission still supports plan to have both trail and rail; State budget includes subsidies for fossil fuel industry; Unhoused camping; More
Automated Enforcement Coming Soon to a Bus Lane Near You
Metro is already installing on-bus cameras. Soon comes testing, outreach, then warning tickets.
Thursday’s Headlines
CA youth speak out on climate: How LA Metro plans to spend $ from canceled 710 freeway; Watch out, illegal SF parkers, tickets are coming; More
Legislators Tackle AV, School Zone Safety
Are AVs freight trucks ready to be deployed on California roads with no one in them?
Metro Looks to Approve Torrance C Line Extension Alignment
Selecting the relatively low-cost hybrid alternative should help the oft-delayed South Bay C Line extension move a step closer to reality