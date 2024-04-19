Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

SF plans street redesign at crash site; Santa Cruz commission still supports plan to have both trail and rail; State budget includes subsidies for fossil fuel industry; Unhoused camping; More

8:00 AM PDT on April 19, 2024

Proposed changes to West Portal in SF – not car-free. Source: Courtesy Supervisor Myrna Melgar

  • San Francisco plans a street redesign at site of deadly crash (SF Chronicle, SF Standard)
  • Santa Cruz County transportation commission reaffirms support for rail plus trail plan (Santa Cruz Local)
  • BART settles suit on elevator access (East Bay Times)
  • More on SF's parking enforcement sweeps (SF Chronicle)
  • State budget still includes subsidies for fossil fuel industry (Capitol Weekly)
  • A California bill would force industry to pay for pollution (Politico)
  • Disneyland promises electric cars in Autopia by fall of 2026 (LA Times)
  • Supreme Court to weigh in on whether bans against unhoused camping is legal (LA Times, CalMatters)
  • A California bill to outlaw unhoused encampments got spiked (KQED)
  • Google fires employees for protesting (Mercury News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los Angelesbus lanes

Automated Enforcement Coming Soon to a Bus Lane Near You

Metro is already installing on-bus cameras. Soon comes testing, outreach, then warning tickets.

April 19, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

CA youth speak out on climate: How LA Metro plans to spend $ from canceled 710 freeway; Watch out, illegal SF parkers, tickets are coming; More

April 18, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesGreen Line Extension

Metro Looks to Approve Torrance C Line Extension Alignment

Selecting the relatively low-cost hybrid alternative should help the oft-delayed South Bay C Line extension move a step closer to reality

April 17, 2024
See all posts