Wednesday’s Headlines

Road project leaves Half Moon Bay residents without access; Kern County residents concerned about a carbon capture plan; Who works from home in the Bay Area? More
Legislators Tackle AV, School Zone Safety
Are AVs freight trucks ready to be deployed on California roads with no one in them?
Metro Looks to Approve Torrance C Line Extension Alignment
Selecting the relatively low-cost hybrid alternative should help the oft-delayed South Bay C Line extension move a step closer to reality
What to Say When Someone Claims ‘No One Bikes or Walks in Bad Weather’
Yes, sustainable modes are more vulnerable to bad weather. But that's why we should invest more in them — not less.
SEE IT: How Much (Or How Little) Driving Is Going on in America’s Top Metros
Check it out: The lowest-mileage region isn't the one you'd think.