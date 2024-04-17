Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Road project leaves Half Moon Bay residents without access; Kern County residents concerned about a carbon capture plan; Who works from home in the Bay Area? More

8:19 AM PDT on April 17, 2024

  • We need to make cities less car-dependent (Scientific American)
  • No city is a traffic island (ITS International)
  • We don't see what climate change is doing to us (NY Times)
  • Half Moon Bay residents find road project leaves pedestrians with no access (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • CA can't stop Highway 1 from crumbling into the sea (LA Times)
  • Dodger fans react to gondola proposal (Spectrum)
  • UCLA transit pass programs 2023: reduced emissions, improved accessibility (UCLA)
  • Kern County residents raise concerns about experimental carbon capture plan (CalMatters)
  • California's electricity is inextricably linked to rural red state coal towns (LA Times)
  • Santa Cruz transportation commissioners, county supes spar over budget, state grant for coastal rail trail (Santa Cruz Local)
  • Report: who works from home in the Bay Area? (BayLink)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

