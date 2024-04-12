CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)
CA High-Speed Rail Takes a Step Towards Acquiring Trains
The contract calls for two prototype trainsets for testing to be delivered by 2028, and four trainsets to be used on the "early operating segment" between Merced and Bakersfield, ready between 2030 and 2033.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Measure HLA Is Now Officially Law for L.A. City
Check the city maps to find what bus, bike, and walk improvements are coming to streets in your neighborhood
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Metro Releases Final Environmental Documents for Southeast Gateway Line
The new Southeast Gateway Line EIS/EIR doesn't have major changes compared to the draft EIS/EIR released in 2021
Thursday’s Headlines
"Extreme commutes"; Cruise begins process to reinstate its self-driving cars; San Diego voters to weigh in on transportation sales tax measure; More