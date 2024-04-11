Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
"Extreme commutes"; Cruise begins process to reinstate its self-driving cars; San Diego voters to weigh in on transportation sales tax measure; More
Metro Releases Final Environmental Documents for Southeast Gateway Line
The new Southeast Gateway Line EIS/EIR doesn't have major changes compared to the draft EIS/EIR released in 2021
More Early Bill Approvals: E-bike Classifications and Batteries, Adding Malibu to Speed Camera Program
Drilling down on e-bike safety, and whether speed cameras belong everywhere
Open Streets Events Coming this Month: Mission-to-Mission and Venice Blvd
Enjoy CicLAvia on Venice Boulevard on April 21 and Active Streets' Mission-to-Mission on April 28
Wednesday’s Headlines
Gen Z has fewer drivers, and cities aren't ready; Remote work has changed travel patterns; CA exploring solar panels over aqueduct; More