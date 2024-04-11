Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

"Extreme commutes"; Cruise begins process to reinstate its self-driving cars; San Diego voters to weigh in on transportation sales tax measure; More

8:36 AM PDT on April 11, 2024

Photo by David Goehring via Flickr

  • Bay Wheels bikeshare plans expansion in SF Bay Area (CBS)
  • These Bay Area workers face "extreme commutes" (El Tecolote)
  • Santa Monica approves bike and pedestrian station access plan for Bergamot Station (Santa Monica Next)
  • Cruise begins process to reinstate its self-driving cars in California (SF Examiner, The Verge)
  • San Diego voters to decide on transportation sales tax measure in November (ABC 7)
  • Truckee town council hears an update on its TART microtransit pilot program (Sierra Sun)
  • BART celebrates Autism Acceptance Month (Axios)
  • Multiple cities in Silicon Valley to collaborate on a project for safe routes to schools (San Jose Spotlight)
  • LA Metro adds bus priority lanes in the San Fernando Valley (Gov Tech)
  • Big Oil is quietly paying state attorneys general to kill climate litigation (Heated)
  • People think we're weird because we don't own a car (The Guardian)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

