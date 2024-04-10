Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Gen Z has fewer drivers, and cities aren't ready; Remote work has changed travel patterns; CA exploring solar panels over aqueduct; More

8:42 AM PDT on April 10, 2024

Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog

  • Gen Z has fewer drivers and cities are not ready (Remain Places)
  • Has remote work changed travel in the US? Yes - especially affecting public transit (MIT News)
  • Highway 37 gets federal funds for widening in the name of "climate resilience" (PR Newswire)
  • Old BART cars being used for homes, shops, training (Mercury News)
  • Why did Antelope Valley Transit Authority abruptly cancel services on some EV buses? (KTLA)
  • Disneyland needs to make the move to electric, yesterday (LA Times)
  • Introducing the potential future Great Redwood Trail along the northern California coast (LA Times)
  • State is researching putting solar panels over the California aqueduct (Courthouse News)
  • It took Salt Lake City police a long time to notice that a series of hit-and-runs weren't "accidents" (Salt Lake City Tribune)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

