Wednesday’s Headlines

Gen Z has fewer drivers, and cities aren't ready; Remote work has changed travel patterns; CA exploring solar panels over aqueduct; More
More Early Bill Approvals: E-bike Classifications and Batteries, Adding Malibu to Speed Camera Program
Drilling down on e-bike safety, and whether speed cameras belong everywhere
Open Streets Events Coming this Month: Mission-to-Mission and Venice Blvd
Enjoy CicLAvia on Venice Boulevard on April 21 and Active Streets' Mission-to-Mission on April 28
Early Committee Approval for a Few Bike Bills
Bills to allow Marin County to pass an age and helmet restriction on Class 2 e-bikes, prohibit ATP funds from being used on useless Class III bikeways; and make it permanently illegal to charge bike riders and pedestrians tolls on bridges.
Eyes on the Street: San Francisco Joins the Sidewalk-Level Bike Lane Club
Alameda, Fremont, Oakland—San Francisco finally gets one too