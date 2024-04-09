Tuesday’s Headlines
SF Bay Area transportation is clean compared to the rest of the country; Five ways data reshapes public transportation; This reporter has covered the homeless since before they were called homeless; More
More from Streetsblog California
Early Committee Approval for a Few Bike Bills
Bills to allow Marin County to pass an age and helmet restriction on Class 2 e-bikes, prohibit ATP funds from being used on useless Class III bikeways; and make it permanently illegal to charge bike riders and pedestrians tolls on bridges.
Eyes on the Street: San Francisco Joins the Sidewalk-Level Bike Lane Club
Alameda, Fremont, Oakland—San Francisco finally gets one too
Trial Postponed Again as Street Vendors, City Continue Negotiations
Vendors succeeded in getting no-vending zones rescinded, but are still seeking reimbursement for citations and the repeal of other restrictions
Do Bike Advocates and EMS Workers Have to Be Enemies?
Fast fire trucks might seem antithetical to slow, safe streets for vulnerable road users. But does it have to be that way?