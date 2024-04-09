Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

SF Bay Area transportation is clean compared to the rest of the country; Five ways data reshapes public transportation; This reporter has covered the homeless since before they were called homeless; More

8:34 AM PDT on April 9, 2024

  • SF Bay Area ranks high for its clean transportation (Axios)
  • Five ways data can reshape public transportation (ITS International)
  • CA to receive $60 million+ for climate resilient transportation infrastructure, evacuation routes (Senator Padilla)
  • Lessons from many years of covering homelessness (LA Times)
  • Killing bills without voting against them (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Legislation

Early Committee Approval for a Few Bike Bills

Bills to allow Marin County to pass an age and helmet restriction on Class 2 e-bikes, prohibit ATP funds from being used on useless Class III bikeways; and make it permanently illegal to charge bike riders and pedestrians tolls on bridges.

April 9, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoSafety

Eyes on the Street: San Francisco Joins the Sidewalk-Level Bike Lane Club

Alameda, Fremont, Oakland—San Francisco finally gets one too

April 9, 2024
Streetsblog USAFire Department

Do Bike Advocates and EMS Workers Have to Be Enemies?

Fast fire trucks might seem antithetical to slow, safe streets for vulnerable road users. But does it have to be that way?

April 9, 2024
