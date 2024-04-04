Thursday’s Headlines
Safety bill under pressure to drop truck side-guard provision; States need more honest reporting on transportation GHGs; Cars are polluting National Parks; More
Friday’s Headlines
Climate crisis costs estimated; Guerrilla bus stop benches spur city to install official ones; Cities are spending on streets and roads, but conditions are deteriorating anyway; More
State Active Transportation Program Issues Call for Projects
Bay Area region issues its regional application at the same time. Project applications are due June 17.
In March, Feds Approved a Billion Dollars for L.A. County Transit Infrastructure
Newly approved FY2024-25 federal funding coming to L.A. County totals $1.07 billion, which includes Metro projects totaling $860 million
SFMTA and Mayor Refuse to Support Citywide Ban on ‘Right on Red’
City to get "no turn on red" signs for 200 intersections, rather than an outright ban as called for by County Supervisors
How Feds Can Help End Racially Biased Policing on the Roads
Policing is often seen as a state or local issue — but US DOT could play a huge role in encouraging better practices, a new report argues.