Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Safety bill under pressure to drop truck side-guard provision; States need more honest reporting on transportation GHGs; Cars are polluting National Parks; More

8:50 AM PDT on April 4, 2024

Image: terraplanner via Flickr

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Climate crisis costs estimated; Guerrilla bus stop benches spur city to install official ones; Cities are spending on streets and roads, but conditions are deteriorating anyway; More

April 5, 2024
Active Transportation Program

State Active Transportation Program Issues Call for Projects

Bay Area region issues its regional application at the same time. Project applications are due June 17.

April 4, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoRight on red

SFMTA and Mayor Refuse to Support Citywide Ban on ‘Right on Red’

City to get "no turn on red" signs for 200 intersections, rather than an outright ban as called for by County Supervisors

April 4, 2024
Streetsblog USAEnforcement

How Feds Can Help End Racially Biased Policing on the Roads

Policing is often seen as a state or local issue — but US DOT could play a huge role in encouraging better practices, a new report argues.

April 4, 2024
