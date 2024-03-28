Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Climate change is affecting the earth's rotation; Republicans in Congress are out to kill California transit "boondoggles"; Reducing driving is essential; Rethinking intersections for safety; More

8:39 AM PDT on March 28, 2024

  • Climate change is slowing the earth's rotation (Washington Post)
  • Climate pollution is falling in CA, but nowhere near fast enough (Daily News)
  • Reducing driving is most effective way to lower emissions (GovTech)
  • Transportation has to be a part of California's pollution solutions (NRDC)
  • Republicans in Congress are out to kill transit in California (Washington Examiner)
  • Requiring people to come back to work in person? It's time to talk about how they get to work (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Rethinking intersections to prioritize safety over speed (Transportation For America)
  • Encinitas completes a new pedestrian crossing on El Camino Real (North Coast Current)
  • Burbank, LA Metro agree to work on bus rapid transit together (KTLA)
  • Northern end of SMART closed while Petaluma station is built (Local News Matters)
  • High-speed rail in Southern California (Fullerton Observer)
  • Bus manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up with demand for electric buses (Fast Company)
  • San Diego's new General Plan aims for more housing, faster (KPBS)
  • Oops. Cupertino used money meant for affordable housing to fight a lawsuit about not building enough affordable housing (San Jose Spotlight)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

CA Air Resources Board (CARB)

What Should the Air Resources Board Study?

CARB looks for public ideas, comment on its strategic research plan, due by April 16

March 28, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoSafety

Guest Commentary: Traffic Engineers Must Put Safety Over Driver Throughput

No other field would tolerate this level of death and destruction. The tragedy of West Portal is more evidence that the traffic engineering profession is fundamentally broken

March 28, 2024
Caltrans

Transportation Commission: Touting Active Transportation, Approving Highway Expansions

Despite public pleas to stop spending on highway expansion, pro-expansion forces still take the day.

March 28, 2024
See all posts