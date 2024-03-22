Friday’s Headlines
Hollywood Blvd renovation could change everything; Advocates want to ensure a Bay Area transit tax would go to transit; A reporter tries to squeeze through new BART fare gates; More
More from Streetsblog California
The Biggest Wins — And Disappointments — From the ‘Reconnecting Communities’ Grants
"Until we overhaul our transportation system to redirect the majority of funding into community-oriented infrastructure investments, we will keep failing to meet our equity, climate, and maintenance goals."
Talking Headways Podcast: Lessons from Quick-Build Street Projects
Heidi Simon of Smart Growth America talks to us about working with local officials to create safer streets through quick build projects.
L.A. City Announces Hollywood Boulevard Bus/Walk/Bike Upgrades
Iconic Hollywood Boulevard is getting relatively quick-build pedestrian improvements, a mile of bus lanes, and two and a half miles of protected bike lanes
Pasadena Wants Your Opinion on Quick-Build ‘Activate Allen Avenue’
The transit connectivity improvements on Allen connect existing bike facilities on the city’s north side to the Allen Avenue Metro A Line station