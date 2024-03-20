Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Last year was hottest ever, but Caltrans will keep expanding highways; Full passenger service returns to San Clemente; More

8:46 AM PDT on March 20, 2024

Image: Orange County Transportation Authority

  • UN report: Last year was the hottest ever, by a wide margin (The Guardian)
  • Will Caltrans expand a highway in the most polluted city in the U.S.? Yes (Fresnoland)
  • VTA rejects "Shai-Hulud," asks residents to suggest names of "prominent females" for its tunnel boring machine (Mercury News)
  • Sherman Oaks residents oppose a transit tunnel for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor (SF Gate)
  • Video: CA high-speed rail update (The Cool Down)
  • Full passenger service returns between San Diego and Orange County (Trains.com, San Diego Union Tribune)
  • CA was testing AVs twenty years ago (LAist)
  • Jeep, Dodge, and Ram vehicle maker agrees to comply with CA fuel standards (Spectrum)
    • But federal rules on EV requirements are softened (Reuters)
  • Speed cameras reduced crashes in Philly, but street redesign is still needed (WHYY)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

