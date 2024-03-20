Wednesday’s Headlines
Last year was hottest ever, but Caltrans will keep expanding highways; Full passenger service returns to San Clemente; More
More from Streetsblog California
Metro FY24-25 Preliminary Capital Budget: Transit Construction Cut 30 Percent, Highway Expansion Holding Steady
Proposed annual Metro highway expansion construction would hold at about $600M, while transit construction would decrease about 30 percent - from $2.24B to $1.56B
Is Automated Enforcement Making U.S. Cities Safer or Just Raising Revenue?
Cities should treat automated enforcement as a temporary tool as they build out holistically safe places.
Commentary: The West Portal Tragedy and the Unfathomable Cost of Motordom
Unrestricted driving, wide forgiving roads, little to no physical infrastructure to force speed reductions, and no real police enforcement—this is the predictable and inevitable result
CTC This Week: Caltrans Will Push for Funding for Flawed Yolo Causeway Project
Caltrans wants advance funding for a project that hasn't completed the environmental evaluation process, and about which there are serious questions.