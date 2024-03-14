Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

CA NOT on track to meet climate goals; It's quite impossible to trace the spending of transportation tax dollars; Work from home does not lead to less driving; More

8:43 AM PDT on March 14, 2024

Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Analysis: California is not on track to meet climate goals (CalMatters)
  • It's nearly impossible to understand how transportation tax money is spent (Transportation 4 America)
  • San Diego, National City among recipients of Reconnecting Communities grants (KPBS)
    • California can do so much more to reconnect communities (NRDC)
  • Santa Monica discovers, again, that free parking does not benefit businesses, even at the holidays (Santa Monica Next)
  • San Diego lawmakers seek to limit Coastal Commission's power to block housing, transportation (KPBS)
  • Culver City to move forward with affordable housing/transit application, despite councilmembers' hesitation over bike lanes (Westside Voice)
  • More on California's new Transportation Equity Index (GovTech)
  • Working from home does not lead to less driving (SSTI)
  • A quick take on the discussion around CARB's Low Carbon Fuels Standard (Farms.com)
  • National strategy for zero emission freight infrastructure is being formed (Spectrum)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

