Thursday’s Headlines

CA NOT on track to meet climate goals; It's quite impossible to trace the spending of transportation tax dollars; Work from home does not lead to less driving; More
Statewide E-bike Incentive Program: How Much Longer?
"Sometime in the second quarter of 2024," and I have some land to sell you.
Many Cities Get Free Bike and Bus Upgrades from New Development
L.A. City could shift current resources that today go to widening streets - and instead upgrade sidewalks, bus stops, and bike lanes - especially when new development pays for it
Mixed Reviews for ‘Reconnecting Communities’ Grants
The Biden Administration funded some very worthy projects, but there were also a few head-scratchers in there.
Superhero of Safer 17th
Streetsblog talks with Peter Belden, an independent advocate who helped lead the effort for a safer 17th