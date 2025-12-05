- L.A.'s Vision Zero Failure (Washington Post, excerpts Biking in L.A.)
- BART Improvements in San Mateo County (SMDailyJournal)
- Many Oppose Glendale Allowing Converting City Parking Lots To Housing (CV Weekly1, CV Weekly2)
- San Pablo Bus and Bike Lane Costs Increase (Oaklandside)
- Woman who Livestreamed Fatal DUI Crash in Merced in 2017 Killed in Stockton (Fresno Bee)
- CA Revokes 17,000 Commercial Drivers' Licenses, Mainly from Immigrants (Bakersfield Now)
- Should Their Be a Waymo Ban in San Diego? (Union-Tribune)
- Trump Wants Us to Be Oil Slaves Forever (NPR)
- From an Economics Standpoint, Every Road Should Be a Toll Road. (Changing Lanes)
- Post Prop. 50 and Supreme Court, Who's Ahead in Gerrymander War? (SacBee)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
LA is flunking Vision Zero, but what's happening at other parts of the state?
Friday Video: Exactly Why the Cybertruck Sucks
Unwind and let yourself hate on Elon Musk a little.
California Awards More Than $140 Million of Federal Funds for Local Road-Safety Programs
The projects are aimed at supporting the governor's modest goal of reducing traffic deaths by 30% in a decade.
Thursday’s Headlines
I have a great idea on how LA can improve its crumbling infrastructure...
Talking Headways Podcast: The (Parking) Reformation
Tony Jordan, president of the Parking Reform Network, discusses getting rid of our cars, parking policy, and Donald Shoup’s legacy.
Eyes on the Street: Caltrans Sidewalk Work on Alvarado
Caltrans $70M State Route 2 Multimodal Project is rehabbing and improving 5 miles of Santa Monica Blvd, Alvarado St., and Glendale Blvd.
Call to Action: SFMTA Board Must Close the Loophole in ‘Car Free’ Market Street
Our friends at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition are calling for an end to all the exceptions to the car ban.