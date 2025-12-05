Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines

LA is flunking Vision Zero, but what's happening at other parts of the state?

10:38 AM PST on December 5, 2025

Unfortunately, too many people see our allies as the bad guys. Is there anything we can do to change this? Photo: Vision Zero Network Los Angeles

  • L.A.'s Vision Zero Failure (Washington Post, excerpts Biking in L.A.)
  • BART Improvements in San Mateo County (SMDailyJournal)
  • Many Oppose Glendale Allowing Converting City Parking Lots To Housing (CV Weekly1CV Weekly2)
  • San Pablo Bus and Bike Lane Costs Increase (Oaklandside)
  • Woman who Livestreamed Fatal DUI Crash in Merced in 2017 Killed in Stockton (Fresno Bee)
  • CA Revokes 17,000 Commercial Drivers' Licenses, Mainly from Immigrants (Bakersfield Now)
  • Should Their Be a Waymo Ban in San Diego? (Union-Tribune)
  • Trump Wants Us to Be Oil Slaves Forever (NPR)
  • From an Economics Standpoint, Every Road Should Be a Toll Road. (Changing Lanes)
  • Post Prop. 50 and Supreme Court, Who's Ahead in Gerrymander War? (SacBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Streetsblog USAElectric Vehicles

Friday Video: Exactly Why the Cybertruck Sucks

Unwind and let yourself hate on Elon Musk a little.

December 4, 2025
Safety

California Awards More Than $140 Million of Federal Funds for Local Road-Safety Programs

The projects are aimed at supporting the governor's modest goal of reducing traffic deaths by 30% in a decade.

December 4, 2025
Thursday’s Headlines

I have a great idea on how LA can improve its crumbling infrastructure...

December 4, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: The (Parking) Reformation

Tony Jordan, president of the Parking Reform Network, discusses getting rid of our cars, parking policy, and Donald Shoup’s legacy.

December 4, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Eyes on the Street: Caltrans Sidewalk Work on Alvarado

Caltrans $70M State Route 2 Multimodal Project is rehabbing and improving 5 miles of Santa Monica Blvd, Alvarado St., and Glendale Blvd.

December 3, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGovernment Organizations

Call to Action: SFMTA Board Must Close the Loophole in ‘Car Free’ Market Street

Our friends at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition are calling for an end to all the exceptions to the car ban.

December 3, 2025
