- LAPD Cuffs and Tickets Guerilla Crosswalk Organizer (Biking in L.A. vis BSKY)
- More on CAHSR Planning to Anaheim (Urbanize, Progressive Railroading)
- What a Muni Parcel Tax Would Cost S.F. Homeowners (SFChron)
- Fixing First-Mile/Last-Mile with Public Rideshare (Union-Trib)
- Waymo's Going Around Stopped School Buses (SFChron)
- Editorial: Stop Spying on American Highways (OC Register)
- Business, Labor, Governments: Congress, Protect Transit Funding (Bloomberg; paywall)
- Complete Lack of Political Will Is Killing Us (WaPo)
- E-Motos Way More Dangerous Than E-Bikes. Know the Difference! (Velo)
- Fire Destroys High-Speed Rail Mural in Fresno's Chinatown (Fresno Bee)
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Another entry in the "how far will LA go to NOT make streets safer" files.
Weekend Roundup: Caltrain Bike Advisors, Advocates Reach out to Supervisor Wong…
..and Alameda wants your feedback on the Pacific Ave. greenway.
CAHSRA Releases Environmental Documents for LA to Anaheim
The 30-mile project section runs from LAUS to ARTIC and would follow an existing passenger and freight rail corridor, passing through parts of Los Angeles County and several Orange and Los Angeles County cities including Vernon, Commerce, Pico Rivera, Norwalk, Buena Park, Fullerton, and Anaheim.
Friday’s Headlines
LA is flunking Vision Zero, but what's happening at other parts of the state?
Friday Video: Exactly Why the Cybertruck Sucks
Unwind and let yourself hate on Elon Musk a little.
California Awards More Than $140 Million of Federal Funds for Local Road-Safety Programs
The projects are aimed at supporting the governor's modest goal of reducing traffic deaths by 30% in a decade.
Thursday’s Headlines
I have a great idea on how LA can improve its crumbling infrastructure...