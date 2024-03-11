Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Low-traffic neighborhood see huge health benefits; How transportation funding is used to manipulate cities; Proposed FHWA rule would require pedestrian, bike safety assessments; More
LA Election Update: Measure HLA Lead Growing, Other Livability Wins, and More
Measure HLA percentage is swelling, livability champions Mitchell, Hahn, Sandoval reelected, more.
Find Out How Much Your State Would Benefit From Cutting Car Travel
A new calculator demonstrates the power of VMT reduction in just a few clicks — and helps advocates fight for policies to make it possible.
Metro’s Orwellian Take: Adding Miles of New Lanes to the 710 Freeway Is Not Expanding the Freeway
Metro claims "no [710 Freeway] expansion whatsoever" - and - at the same time Metro says they won't rule out demolishing homes
Commentary: The Street Fight Over SUVs in Paris
What are the implications for San Francisco and other cities around the world?