Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Low-traffic neighborhood see huge health benefits; How transportation funding is used to manipulate cities; Proposed FHWA rule would require pedestrian, bike safety assessments; More

8:47 AM PDT on March 11, 2024

  • Low-traffic neighborhood residents experience health gains worth 100 times the cost of implementing them (The Guardian)
  • Proposed FHWA rule change would require bike, pedestrian safety assessments (Smart Cities Dive)
  • How transportation funding is used to manipulate cities (Good Men Project)
  • Big Oil faces a flood of climate lawsuits (Grist)
  • Emergency response teams investigate oil sheen off Huntington Beach (OC Register)
  • Rising utility rates make charging e-cars more expensive (SF Chronicle)
  • SF to receive $12m in federal funding for various projects, including wayfinding, station improvements (ABC)
  • Merced, San Joaquin have some of the worst pollution in the country (Yahoo!)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

