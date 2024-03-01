Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Some cities are reaching Vision Zero targets (not in CA); Walking is dangerous because drivers are; How is SF's Central Subway helping Chinatown? More
Advocates Hammer City College Trustees’ Climate Hypocrisy on Frida Kahlo Way
City College talks a good game about supporting bike lanes and better transit, until it comes to losing a few parking spaces
CalBike Summit Preview: Complete Streets with Senator Scott Wiener
Register for the Bike Summit soon - but first, here's a preview session
To Recruit Transit Workers, More Than Higher Pay Is Needed
Labor shortages continue threatening public transit systems, and a new report adds another layer to the conversation.
Eyes on the Street: 8th Street in West Oakland Looking Good
A project to transform 8th from a deadly speedway back into a residential street is making real progress