Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Some cities are reaching Vision Zero targets (not in CA); Walking is dangerous because drivers are; How is SF's Central Subway helping Chinatown? More

8:30 AM PST on March 1, 2024

  • Walking is dangerous, because drivers are (Forbes)
    • But it doesn't have to be: Alexandria, VA, reaches zero traffic fatalities (City of Alexandria)
    • Hoboken, NJ has been safe for seven years (CBS)
  • Las Vegas to LA high-speed rail could be a model for the rest of the country (LA Times)
  • State of Washington argues the pros and cons of linking its cap-and-trade system with California's (Everett Post)
  • How's that central subway doing for SF Chinatown? (SF Chronicle)
  • Bus manufacturer ENC to close SoCal factory (OC Register)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoInfrastructure

Advocates Hammer City College Trustees’ Climate Hypocrisy on Frida Kahlo Way

City College talks a good game about supporting bike lanes and better transit, until it comes to losing a few parking spaces

March 1, 2024
Complete Streets

CalBike Summit Preview: Complete Streets with Senator Scott Wiener

Register for the Bike Summit soon - but first, here's a preview session

February 29, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Eyes on the Street: 8th Street in West Oakland Looking Good

A project to transform 8th from a deadly speedway back into a residential street is making real progress

February 29, 2024
See all posts