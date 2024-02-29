Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Thursday’s Headlines

Federal infrastructure bill is a climate time bomb; Homelessness is killing people; E-bike incentives; Banning gas stations; Inland Empire warehouse jobs are not very desirable ones; More

8:39 AM PST on February 29, 2024

Photo: Mass Transit

  • Federal infrastructure bill is a climate time bomb (Transportation for America)
  • It's that old saw: Safety advocates v. firefighters (LA Times)
  • Homelessness can be a death sentence (CalMatters)
  • What e-bike incentives can - and can't - do (Bloomberg)
  • Oildale adds sidewalks (Aol)
  • UC Davis transit celebrates a milestone: 100 million riders (KCRA)
  • Plan for new city needs voter approval (Yahoo!)
  • Sacramento moves to prohibit new gas stations, drive-throughs (Fresno Bee)
    • Other cities are doing the same (Grist)
  • El Cerrito breaks ground on housing at Del Norte BART station (East Bay Times)
  • Chula Vista and National City get state grants for "green transportation" (BNN)
  • Construction begins on wall to hold back San Clemente cliffs above rail line (LAist)
  • Put a car horn on your bike (Clean Technica)
  • Report: Inland Empire warehouses provide jobs, but they're lousy ones (UCR)
  • Can California capture some of this rain? (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Complete Streets

CalBike Summit Preview: Senator Scott Wiener’s Complete Streets Bill

Register for the Bike Summit soon - but first, here's a preview session

February 29, 2024
Public Transportation

To Recruit Transit Workers, More Than Higher Pay Is Needed

Labor shortages continue threatening public transit systems, and a new report adds another layer to the conversation.

February 29, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesFreeways

Supervisor Hahn Calls for No Residential Demolitions in Metro’s 710 Freeway Corridor Project

February 29, 2024
Streetsblog USATransit Operating Costs

Agencies Need to Use Federal Funding to Buy Land for Transit Oriented Development

Transit agencies do not prioritize transit-adjacent housing development often because they lack funding to acquire land.

February 29, 2024
See all posts