Thursday’s Headlines
Federal infrastructure bill is a climate time bomb; Homelessness is killing people; E-bike incentives; Banning gas stations; Inland Empire warehouse jobs are not very desirable ones; More
CalBike Summit Preview: Senator Scott Wiener’s Complete Streets Bill
Register for the Bike Summit soon - but first, here's a preview session
To Recruit Transit Workers, More Than Higher Pay Is Needed
Labor shortages continue threatening public transit systems, and a new report adds another layer to the conversation.
Eyes on the Street: 8th Street in West Oakland Looking Good
A project to transform 8th from a deadly speedway back into a residential street is making real progress
Supervisor Hahn Calls for No Residential Demolitions in Metro’s 710 Freeway Corridor Project
Agencies Need to Use Federal Funding to Buy Land for Transit Oriented Development
Transit agencies do not prioritize transit-adjacent housing development often because they lack funding to acquire land.