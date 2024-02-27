Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Another study says the best way to cut emissions is to cut driving; Fresno County's new General Plan would invite more driving; Why do firefighters oppose safe streets? More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Who Regrets Tearing Down the Embarcadero Freeway?
An excerpt from John King's "Portal: San Francisco's Ferry Building and the Reinvention of American Cities"—and a reminder of how much attitudes can change about car-dominated cities and infrastructure
CicLAvia Melrose Open Thread
CicLAvia hosts its 50th open streets event - on four miles of Melrose Avenue from East Hollywood to Fairfax
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Pedestrian Deaths Are Down — But They’re Still Higher Than Pre-Pandemic
Don't pop the champagne just yet.
Monday’s Headlines
People fight over bike lanes but come around in the end; Drivers getting more distracted; CalEnviroScreen is "flawed"; More