Streetsblog California home
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Another study says the best way to cut emissions is to cut driving; Fresno County's new General Plan would invite more driving; Why do firefighters oppose safe streets? More

8:32 AM PST on February 27, 2024

An SFFD truck parked on a bike lane in Mission Bay. Photo taken around noon on Dec. 15, 2017, by Streetsblog/Rudick

  • Study: Cutting the amount of driving by cars and trucks is the best way to limit emissions from transportation (ITDP)
  • Fresno County's new General Plan opens the door to more sprawl, ignores state climate goals (Fresnoland)
  • San Diego airport transit link needs more study, according to feds (Fox5)
  • After decades of environmental problems, Pomona will finally update its zoning code (LA Public Press)
  • Plans for a new San Rafael transit center moving along (Marin IJ)
  • Oakland falls way behind on its repaving plan (Oaklandside)
  • Billionaires throw in a train idea to make their new California city idea more palatable (Fast Company)
  • Why do firefighters oppose safe streets? (California Planning & Development Report)
  • Tax breaks mean that big box stores don't provide much benefit to the local economy (Time)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

