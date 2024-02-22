CalBike: Tell the Legislature Hands Off Active Transportation Funding

Last year, transit agencies and advocates warned that the state budget was heading towards a fiscal disaster and as the state budget cut hundreds of millions of dollars from transit operations. Advocates for safe streets were similarly alarmed that funding for the state’s bicycle and pedestrian programs were also facing a cut. While the day was saved in the end, it was only after the grassroots efforts of hundreds of transit riders, bicyclists, pedestrians and the transit agencies themselves.

This year, the popular and oversubscribed Active Transportation Program is back on the chopping block. Last year, the state ATP program allocated $539 million to projects that made walking and bicycling safer and more attractive across the state. However, the total amount requested from communities and agencies is annually several times higher than that.

Newsom’s proposed budget cuts $200 million from that allocation, even as he claimed to be prioritizing projects that benefit the climate. Advocates thought they had beaten off changes to the ATP budget last year, but the cuts were brought back again this January.

Calbike has an action alert that allows its members to write directly to legislators with their feelings on whether or not the ATP funding should be restored before the legislature votes on the budget in June. The text of that alert, and the link to email your legislators, can be found below:

California's budget deficit will force some tough choices. But cuts should not come at the expense of a vital and chronically underfunded program like the Active Transportation Program (ATP). The ATP funds projects that make biking and walking safer and more appealing, advancing infrastructure changes we need to combat climate change.

Yet, Governor Gavin Newsom cut $200 million from the ATP in his draft budget.

Active Transportation Funding Facts:

The ATP was the only program cut in the 2024/25 transportation budget.

The ATP already turns away many worthy biking and walking projects because of a lack of funding, even before this cut .

There is no deficit in transportation funding because of an influx of state and federal funds. California can afford to fund the ATP.



Legislators are working on their version of the budget right now. Use CalBike’s action tool to email your State Senator and Assemblymember. It just takes a minute.

