Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:18 AM PST on February 16, 2024

  • SFMTA Releases Long-Awaited Valencia Bike Lane Study (Hoodline)
  • Calbike Will Hold Webinar on Caltrans Complete Streets Corridors on March 6
  • Costa Mesa Earns $7.9 Million in OCTA Grants for New Bike Network
  • LA Metro's Bike Share Workers Push Back on Proposed Lyft Takeover (Jacobin)
  • Asm. Ting Proposes Keeping Caltrans' Bridges Free to Bike/Peds Forever (KTVU)
  • SMART Recovers to Pre-Pandemic Ridership (SFChron)
  • Waterfront Park Near USS Midway Advances in San Diego (Union-Trib)
  • It's Getting More Expensive to Own a Car, Gas Prices Rising Again and...(Pasadena Now)
  • ...Car Insurer All State Returns to CA with 30% Premium Hike (LAT)
  • Stormy Season Has Produced Few Landslides in LA County SO FAR (LAT)
  • But Storms Are Coming Up and Down the State (Fresno Bee)

