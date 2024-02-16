Friday’s Headlines
City Leaders Rally in Support of Measure HLA – the Healthy Streets Initiative
"Angelenos deserve to feel safe on our roads... it's important that we invest in the infrastructure that will foster safe streets for all - families, young people, our elders." The post City Leaders Rally in Support of Measure HLA – the Healthy Streets Initiative appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.
Commentary: ‘Car Free’ Market Street isn’t Car Free
It's time for a reality check in the wake of mayoral candidate Mark Farrell's comment about allowing private cars back on Market Street
Firefighters Oppose L.A. City Safe Streets Initiative Measure HLA
"I hate to tell you," California Professional Firefighters President Brian Rice said, "California and Los Angeles in particular, this is a car community. You may not like it, but it is." The post Firefighters Oppose L.A. City Safe Streets Initiative Measure HLA appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.